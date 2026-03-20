Fronts Wrapping up the Regular Season Home Schedule against the Petes

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The regular season home schedule comes to a close tonight at Slush Puppie Place, and the Kingston Frontenacs will look to send their fans home happy in a meaningful matchup against the Peterborough Petes.

It's a special night in Kingston, as Fan Appreciation Night and Overage Appreciation Night take center stage. With it marking the final regular season home game for the black and gold, there's plenty of emotion in the building; both in celebrating the support from the Frontenacs faithful and recognizing the contributions of the Maleek McGowan, Will Bishop and Jack Dever; who have helped shape this year's group.

Kingston comes into the night riding momentum after a big midweek win over the Barrie Colts, a result that also locked in their first round playoff matchup with the Ottawa 67's. With one game remaining after tonight, ironically against that same Ottawa squad on Saturday afternoon; the Frontenacs are staring at a unique situation where they could face the 67's up to eight straight times between the end of the regular season and the opening round of the playoffs.

But before any thoughts turn to postseason battles, the focus remains squarely on the task at hand.

The Petes arrive in Kingston sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference and fresh off a win over the North Bay Battalion. Peterborough has proven to be a tough opponent all season long, bringing a structured, physical game that can challenge any lineup. With playoff positioning still on the line for the visitors, the Frontenacs can expect another competitive chapter in this historic rivalry.

Kingston enters tonight as one of the hottest teams in the OHL and they're peaking at the right time with playoffs on the horizon. They've won six in a row and are 8-2 in their last ten games. Special teams are clicking, five on five play is strong, and the team's commitment to the defensive side of the puck has been a beautiful thing to watch.

One last night at home before the playoffs; one more chance to make a statement.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

Fronts Wrapping up the Regular Season Home Schedule against the Petes - Kingston Frontenacs

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