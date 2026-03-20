OHL Western Conference Quarter Final Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are excited to announce that playoff tickets for the teams 2026 OHL Western Conference Quarter Final series against either Kitchener, Windsor or Flint are officially on sale now.

As the Attack prepare for what promises to be an exciting postseason, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of the electric playoff atmosphere at the Bayshore. Season Ticket Members are reminded that their seats will be held until 1pm the business day before the scheduled playoff game as an offer in their account. If these offers are not redeemed by this deadline the seats will be released to the general public for sale.

How to Purchase

Fans can purchase playoff tickets:

Online at the tickets.attackhockey.com

In person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5pm, or on Game Days 12pm to End of the 2nd Intermission

By phone during regular business hours, 519-371-7452

2026 OHL Playoffs - Potential Western Conference Quarter Finals Dates

GAME IF vs. KITCHENER RANGERS IF vs. WINDSOR SPITFIRES IF vs. FLINT FIREBIRDS

1 Fri. March 27, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT

2 Sun. March 29, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT

3 Tues. March 31, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS

4 Thurs. April 2, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS

5* Fri. April 3, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT* Fri. April 3, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR* Sat. April 4, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT *

6* Sun. April 5, 2026 @ 2pm | @OS* Sun. April 5, 2026 @ 2pm | @OS* Mon. April 6, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS*

7* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT*

Bold - Home Game. | * - Game only played if necessary

The OHL Playoffs are known for their intensity, passion, and unforgettable moments, and the Attack are ready to once again bring playoff hockey back to Owen Sound. Fans are encouraged to wear the teams colours and create the home-ice advantage that makes the Bayshore one of the most difficult buildings to play in during the postseason.

2026 OHL Western Conference Quarter Final Ticket Prices

Preferred (Sections A-C, G-J, N-P, U-W) Regular (D-F, K-M, Q-T, X-Z)

Adult $37,00 $36.00

Senior $35.00 $34.00

Student $30.75 $27.50

Child $21.75 $21.00

Ticket Price includes applicable taxes, while service fees cover the city $0.35 surcharge and a 6.75% ticket service fee.

NIGHTLY SUITE RENTALS & GROUP TICKET OPTIONS

The Owen Sound Attack are looking for groups to fill our 3 nightly rental suites (Molson Canadian Bears Den, Trillium Mutual Insurance Suite & Germania Mutual Insurance Suite). To be book this suites contact Mark Morris at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office at 519-371-7452 extension 103. Prices per game are list below

Molson Canadian Bears Den (Capacity 40): $3,000 plus HST

Trillium Mutual Insurance Suite (Capacity 20): $1,500 plus HST

Germania Insurance Suite (Capacity 12): $1,000 plus HST

The Attack are also offering group and fundraising tickets for the first round playoff series and are looking for minor hockey teams who might be interested in playing in mini-games at the playoff games. Please contact Mark Morris at 519-371-7452 extension 103.

Let's Pack the Bayshore.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.