OHL Western Conference Quarter Final Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Owen Sound, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are excited to announce that playoff tickets for the teams 2026 OHL Western Conference Quarter Final series against either Kitchener, Windsor or Flint are officially on sale now.
As the Attack prepare for what promises to be an exciting postseason, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of the electric playoff atmosphere at the Bayshore. Season Ticket Members are reminded that their seats will be held until 1pm the business day before the scheduled playoff game as an offer in their account. If these offers are not redeemed by this deadline the seats will be released to the general public for sale.
How to Purchase
Fans can purchase playoff tickets:
Online at the tickets.attackhockey.com
In person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5pm, or on Game Days 12pm to End of the 2nd Intermission
By phone during regular business hours, 519-371-7452
2026 OHL Playoffs - Potential Western Conference Quarter Finals Dates
GAME IF vs. KITCHENER RANGERS IF vs. WINDSOR SPITFIRES IF vs. FLINT FIREBIRDS
1 Fri. March 27, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT
2 Sun. March 29, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT
3 Tues. March 31, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS
4 Thurs. April 2, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS
5* Fri. April 3, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT* Fri. April 3, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR* Sat. April 4, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT *
6* Sun. April 5, 2026 @ 2pm | @OS* Sun. April 5, 2026 @ 2pm | @OS* Mon. April 6, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS*
7* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7pm | @KIT* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT*
Bold - Home Game. | * - Game only played if necessary
The OHL Playoffs are known for their intensity, passion, and unforgettable moments, and the Attack are ready to once again bring playoff hockey back to Owen Sound. Fans are encouraged to wear the teams colours and create the home-ice advantage that makes the Bayshore one of the most difficult buildings to play in during the postseason.
2026 OHL Western Conference Quarter Final Ticket Prices
Preferred (Sections A-C, G-J, N-P, U-W) Regular (D-F, K-M, Q-T, X-Z)
Adult $37,00 $36.00
Senior $35.00 $34.00
Student $30.75 $27.50
Child $21.75 $21.00
Ticket Price includes applicable taxes, while service fees cover the city $0.35 surcharge and a 6.75% ticket service fee.
NIGHTLY SUITE RENTALS & GROUP TICKET OPTIONS
The Owen Sound Attack are looking for groups to fill our 3 nightly rental suites (Molson Canadian Bears Den, Trillium Mutual Insurance Suite & Germania Mutual Insurance Suite). To be book this suites contact Mark Morris at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office at 519-371-7452 extension 103. Prices per game are list below
Molson Canadian Bears Den (Capacity 40): $3,000 plus HST
Trillium Mutual Insurance Suite (Capacity 20): $1,500 plus HST
Germania Insurance Suite (Capacity 12): $1,000 plus HST
The Attack are also offering group and fundraising tickets for the first round playoff series and are looking for minor hockey teams who might be interested in playing in mini-games at the playoff games. Please contact Mark Morris at 519-371-7452 extension 103.
Let's Pack the Bayshore.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
- OHL Western Conference Quarter Final Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Owen Sound Attack
- Woody's Hoodies Surpasses $175,000 Raised for Local Cancer Initiatives in Just Two Years - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Wrap up Home-And-Home with 67's - Oshawa Generals
- Attack Wrap up Regular Season with Two Divisional Rivals - Owen Sound Attack
- Fronts Wrapping up the Regular Season Home Schedule against the Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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