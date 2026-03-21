Game 68 Is a First Round Preview as the Frontenacs Take on the 67's
Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Ottawa, ON - The regular season comes to a close this afternoon in the nation's capital, as the Kingston Frontenacs take on the Ottawa 67's at TD Place in a 3:00PM puck drop.
While it marks game 68 of the regular season, today's matchup carries a little extra intrigue as it's a preview of what's to come. With the Frontenacs and 67's set to meet in the first round of the OHL Playoffs beginning next Friday night, this afternoon offers both sides a final look at one another before the games take a jump up in intensity.
From Kingston's perspective, the focus is less about the result and more about preparation. After a strong stretch to close out the schedule, including going on a six game winning streak to help lock up this first round matchup earlier in the week; the Frontenacs will be looking to stay sharp while also managing their lineup. Expect to see some players get rest, as the coaching staff prioritizes health and freshness ahead of game one.
Even with potential lineup adjustments, there's still plenty to take from a game like this. Systems, special teams, and overall structure remain key areas to fine tune, especially against the very opponent they'll be battling in a best-of-seven series just days from now.
Ottawa, meanwhile, will be approaching the game with a similar mindset. Familiarity is already high between these two teams, and today only adds another layer to what promises to be a tightly contested playoff series.
For the Frontenacs, it's the final tune-up. One last opportunity to clean up the details, build momentum, and ensure they're ready when the calendar flips to postseason hockey.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
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