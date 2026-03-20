Colts Earn Point in Hard-Fought Overtime Loss to Petes

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts put together a strong effort on the road but came up just short in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Peterborough Petes. Barrie showed resilience throughout, responding each time Peterborough pushed ahead and never letting the game slip away.

After trading chances early, Teague Vader recorded his first career Ontario Hockey League goal. The Colts followed up with contributions up and down the lineup, with goals from Evan Passmore, Carter Lowe, and Eamon Edgar. Barrie generated consistent offensive pressure and capitalized on key moments, with Edgar's third-period goal tying the game late to force overtime.

The Colts also came up with key stops at important times to keep things within reach, battling through a tight and physical game. Despite the strong push and ability to respond under pressure, Peterborough ultimately found the winner just under a minute into overtime.

A hard-fought performance and a point earned, with plenty to build on heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Colts return to home ice this Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 PM as they take on the Niagara IceDogs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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