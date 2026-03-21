Game Day - March 21 - GUE at ER
Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Game 68 of 68 in Erie!
The Storm travel state side to take on the Erie Otters in the final game of the 2025/2026 regular season. Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Royal City Brewing Company to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Erie. Plus, the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Royal City Brew Company by calling in and asking to be seated in the Storm Watch section at 1 888-485-2739.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jaakko Wycisk
2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Has 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games this season
Had 2 assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Attack
Who to Watch - Erie Otters
Michael Dec
8th round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Has 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games this season
Upcoming Home Games...
Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31st @ 6:37pm - Opponent TBD
Game 4 - Thursday, April 2nd @ 7:07pm - Opponent TBD
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
- O'Brien Takes Points Crown; Dogs Win Hamilton Spectator Trophy - Brantford Bulldogs
- Game Day - March 21 - GUE at ER - Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs' Winning Streak Ends at Six, Lose, 4-2, to Peterborough - Kingston Frontenacs
- Brantford Bulldogs Crowned 2026 OHL Regular Season Champions - OHL
- Rangers Surrender Late Third Period Goal in 4-3 Loss to Sting - Kitchener Rangers
- Bears Rained out, 6-3, by Storm - Owen Sound Attack
- Klepov Adds to Historic Season in 5-1 Loss to Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Kalto Nets Natural Hat Trick, Gens Upset 67's - Oshawa Generals
- Petes Secure Home Ice in Round 1 with Win in Kingston - Peterborough Petes
- Barrie Colts Set for Round 1 Matchup with Niagara - Barrie Colts
- Don Mills Flyers, Upper Canada College Selected to Compete at OHL Cup, Wild Card Matchups Set for March 30 - OHL
- Barrie Colts Raise $8,375 Through CHL Jersey Contest Jersey Auction - Barrie Colts
- Colts Earn Point in Hard-Fought Overtime Loss to Petes - Barrie Colts
- Game Preview: Sarnia Sting at Kitchener Rangers - March 20th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Western Conference Quarter Final Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Owen Sound Attack
- Woody's Hoodies Surpasses $175,000 Raised for Local Cancer Initiatives in Just Two Years - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Wrap up Home-And-Home with 67's - Oshawa Generals
- Attack Wrap up Regular Season with Two Divisional Rivals - Owen Sound Attack
- Fronts Wrapping up the Regular Season Home Schedule against the Petes - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Game Day - March 21 - GUE at ER
- Guelph Storm 2025-2026 Warm-Up Jersey Auction
- Friday Is the Annual Fan Appreciation Game Sponsored by Assured Automotive
- Game Day - March 18 - LDN at GUE
- Wednesday, March 18 Is the Fourth Annual Captain's Cause Night Sponsored by BDO Canada