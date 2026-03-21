Game Day - March 21 - GUE at ER

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Game 68 of 68 in Erie!

The Storm travel state side to take on the Erie Otters in the final game of the 2025/2026 regular season. Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Royal City Brewing Company to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Erie. Plus, the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Royal City Brew Company by calling in and asking to be seated in the Storm Watch section at 1 888-485-2739.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jaakko Wycisk

2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Has 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games this season

Had 2 assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Attack

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Michael Dec

8th round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Has 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games this season

Upcoming Home Games...

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31st @ 6:37pm - Opponent TBD

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2nd @ 7:07pm - Opponent TBD

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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