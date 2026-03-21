Rangers Surrender Late Third Period Goal in 4-3 Loss to Sting

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers' Luca Romano on game night

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers' Luca Romano on game night(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers couldn't quite shake the Sarnia Sting in their final home game of the regular season, falling 4-3 on a Jack Van Volsen goal with 17 seconds on the clock. This regulation loss is the first on home ice for the Blueshirts since December 2nd against the Erie Otters.

Sarnia opened the scoring early in the second period after the teams played to a scoreless opening frame. The Rangers responded with two unanswered goals five minutes apart to take their first lead of the game. Dylan Edwards recorded his 40th goal of the season, marking the first time he reached the 40-goal milestone in his OHL career. After Sarnia tied the score on a late power play goal in the second period, Jack Pridham restored the Rangers advantage on the man advantage with seven minutes to play in regulation. Mitch Young didn't let that Ranger lead last long evening the score just 70 seconds later.

Then came the wild stuff. The Rangers believed they had been awarded a penalty shot with 1:10 on the clock, but it was deemed the Rangers touched the puck on a delayed penalty call before the puck was covered by the glove of a Sting skater in the crease. On the ensuing Sting power play, another penalty was being called against the Rangers who had heard the whistle blown to stop the play, but the Sting were able to slide the puck across the goal line and take all two points.

Attendance: 6,909

Scoring Summary:

Second Period

SAR 1 - KIT 0

0:38 Ben Pickell (24) - Liam Beamish, Jacob Reese

SAR 1 - KIT 1 - PPG

6:27 Dylan Edwards (40) - Sam O'Reilly, Christian Humphreys

SAR 1 - KIT 2

11:27 Gabriel Chiarot (20) - Unassisted

SAR 2 - KIT 2 - PPG

17:16 Mitch Young (6) - Beckham Edwards, Matthew Manza

Third Period

SAR 2 - KIT 3 - PPG

13:06 Jack Pridham (46) - Dylan Edwards, Sam O'Reilly

SAR 3 - KIT 3

14:16 Mitch Young (7) - Matthew Manza, Kalib Capecci

SAR 4 - KIT 3 - GWG

19:43 Jack Van Volsen (19) - Beckham Edwards, Matthew Manza

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SAR 20 - KIT 46

Power play: SAR 2/5 - KIT 2/5

FO%: SAR 48% - KIT 52%

The Starting Goalies:

Evan Maillet (SAR) - 45:03, 31/33 Saves, Two Goals Against

Patrick Quinlan (SAR) - 14:57, 12/13 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 16/20 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts hit the road to Owen Sound for their final game of the 2025-26 regular season before heading into the playoffs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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