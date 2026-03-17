Game Preview: Flint Firebirds at Kitchener Rangers - March 17th, 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - In what could prove to be the most important game of the season thus far, the Kitchener Rangers host the chasing Flint Firebirds as the Rangers look to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference. With three games to go, a win for Kitchener would put the title out of reach for Flint. Puck Drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

East Avenue Blue Digital Magazine  

GAME PROMO: St. Patrick's Day and Billet Appreciation

Get ready for a night of green and gratitude at The Aud!

We'll kick off the evening by celebrating the incredible Rangers billet families with a special pregame ceremony. These families open their homes and hearts to our players, providing support, stability, and a true home away from home throughout the season. It's our chance to recognize the vital role they play in the Rangers family. Each family will be presented with a bouquet of flowers and a gift card generously donated by Factory Shoe in Kitchener.

Then, it's time to turn The Aud green! The arena will be decked out in St. Patrick's Day spirit:from festive décor to green beer, as Ranger Nation celebrates in true Irish style.

Join us for a night of hockey, heart, and a whole lot of green as we celebrate the people who make this team possible and bring the St. Paddy's Day energy to Kitchener! The Rangers will also be hosting lucky fans who entered our Fan Appreciation Contest in the dressing room for a post-game dressing room tour and autograph signing. Click here to enter.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

THIS YEAR

Flint is leading the season series holding a 2-1-0-0 record over the first three games. Flint won the most recent game 4-1, led by netminder Mason Vaccari who turned aside 32 of 33 shots. Christopher Thibodeau, Bryson Morgan, Nathan Aspinall and Jimmy Lombardi scored for the Firebirds, while Christian Humphreys scored Kitchener's lone goal via the power play.

PAST SEASONS

Kitchener had a strong showing against the Firebirds last season posting a 3-0-1-0 record, earning a point in each of the four games. That dominance poured over to the first round of the playoffs where the Rangers defeated the Firebirds in five games. However, Flint has had success at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium playing to a 6-3-0-1 record over the past five seasons.

RANGERS ROUND UP (46-13-4-2)

Kitchener has an opportunity to clinch the Western Conference for the first time since the 2007-2008 season. They currently sit at 98 points, meaning a win would tie them for the third most points in a single Rangers season. It would also give them back-to-back 100-point seasons for the first time ever in franchise history.

Kitchener has won its last two games playing to a 9-1-0-0 record over their last ten. They are coming off a 4-1 in Guelph that saw Jack Pridham (11) and Sam O'Reilly (6) extend their individual point streaks by each adding a goal and an assist. Haeden Ellis and Dylan Edwards also scored for the Blueshirts.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Christian Humphreys has two goals and four points over the three games against Flint this year. The Colorado prospect sits third on the team in points (82) and goals (27). He also has eleven points over his last ten games as the Rangers continue their hot play as of late. Along with Jack Pridham and Dylan Edwards, Humphreys ranks among the top ten scorers across the OHL.

Cameron Reid currently sits at 53 points, one shy of his career high of 54 that he achieved last season. Reid has played twelve less games and has collected ten points over his last ten games.

Another player making impact lately is Tanner Lam. While he didn't appear on the scoresheet on Saturday, Lam has been heating up with eight points in his last ten games. Sitting sixth on the team, he has collected 46 points, including 28 assists.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE FLINT FIREBIRDS (43-15-4-3)

The Flint Firebirds sit right behind Kitchener in the standings, holding the second seed in the Western Conference with 93 points. With both teams near the top, tonight's matchup carries plenty of weight as the conference leaders go head-to-head in what could be a tightly contested game. Flint are winners of their last four games, including crucial wins over Soo and Windsor, keeping them in the hunt for the number top seed in the West. Their most recent win came in Saginaw. The 5-1 win was led by Darels Uljanskis as he scored both his seventh and eighth goals of the year.

Flint's most recent clash came on March 14th, when they picked up a convincing 5-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit. Darels Uljanskis got the Firebirds off to a fast start, scoring the opening two goals of the night. Jacob Battaglia also had a strong performance, collecting three assists, while Kevin He, Jimmy Lombardi and Alex Kostov each added a goal.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Nathan Aspinall is second in the OHL in points trailing only Niktia Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit. He has 90 on the year, leading the team in points and sitting second in goals. He has two points in the three games against the Blueshirts the year. Jimmy Lombardi leads the Firebirds in goals with 35. He has scored twice in the three games this year and has three points (2G, 1A) overall. The Kings draft pick has four goals in his last five games.

In net, Mason Vaccari has been a steady presence for the Firebirds this season. The goaltender ranks among the league's top three with a .911 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average.

Drafted Firebirds:

The Flint Firebirds feature six players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Jacob Battaglia (New York Rangers) was selected in the 2026 NHL Draft. Rylan Fellinger (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Jimmy Lombardi (Los Angeles Kings) were both taken in the 2025 Draft, while Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers), Darels Uljanskis (Anaheim Ducks), and Kevin He (Winnipeg Jets) were drafted in 2024.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

Broadcast Coverage:

Tuesday's game against the Flint Firebirds will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Tuesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Tuesday, Kitchener will play it's final home game of the regular season against the Sarnia Sting before heading to Owen Sound on Saturday to close out the 2025-26 regular season. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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