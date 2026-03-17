Wednesday, March 18 Is the Fourth Annual Captain's Cause Night Sponsored by BDO Canada

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm in conjunction with BDO Canada are excited to host the fourth annual Captain's Cause Night on Wednesday, March 18th as the Storm take on the London Knights. This year's game will be in support of Assistant Captains Quinn Beauchesne and Rowan Topp's choice charity, the Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington.

People over the age of 65 normally experience some memory loss. For most people, memory generally remains strong as they get older and doesn't decline rapidly or substantially. However, brain diseases like Alzheimer's disease and other dementias are different. The cognitive impairment with dementia affects a person's ability to think clearly, use language, and make judgments. The number of people affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementias is growing. There are currently 600,000 people in Canada living with dementia, and that number is expected to triple in the next 25 years, 61% of people with dementia are women.

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Larry Lutgendorff, Director of Fund Development for Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington, and Wayne G, a client of ASWW. On Wednesday, there will be an information table in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. There will also be Guelph Storm socks for sale at their table; they are being sold for $5.00 a pair, with all the proceeds going to the charity.

There are simple things you can do today to slow the onset of dementia: Eat healthy, exercise your body and your brain, stay socially connected, get a good sleep every night, protect your head, stop smoking, and don't drink excessively. More information on dementia in Canada can be found at the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington website: https://alzheimer.ca/ww/







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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