Tristan Delisle, Noah Roberts and Harry Nansi Named in 2025-26 OHL Coaches Poll Results
Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the results of its annual coaches poll that provides member club coaches with the opportunity to recognize the top three players in 20 different skill categories within their own conference.
In the Eastern Conference, the Brantford Bulldogs lead the way with eight players included on the final results followed by the Barrie Colts, North Bay Battalion and Peterborough Petes with six respectively.
Top individual Eastern Conference finishers include Barrie teammates Cole Beaudoin (Utah Mammoth) and Kashawn Aitcheson (NY Islanders), who each place first in four different categories. The Brantford Bulldogs have five different first place finishers, with Jake O'Brien (Seattle Kraken) and Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs) each leading two different categories while Adam Benak (Minnesota Wild), Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers) and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks) each lead one. North Bay Battalion centreman Ethan Procyszyn (Anaheim Ducks) also fared well, appearing in four different categories, finishing tied with Beaudoin for best defensive forward.
The Western Conference results are headlined by the Kitchener Rangers with eight players listed followed by the Windsor Spitfires with seven and the Soo Greyhounds with six.
Top individual Western Conference performers include Kitchener centreman Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning) who places first in three different categories. Soo Greyhounds teammates Brady Martin (Nashville Predators) and Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) each lead in two different departments, as do Windsor Spitfires forward AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks) and NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov. Greyhounds teammates in 2026 NHL Draft prospect Chase Reid and overage veteran Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning) each appear in four different categories.
The Coaches Poll is tabulated when each team submits one nominee per category, and coaches then vote for the top three players for each category within their conference. Players receive five points for a first place vote, three points for a second place vote, and one point for a third place vote. Clubs are not permitted to vote for players from their own team allowing for a maximum of 45 possible points for each winner.
All 20 categories are listed below with Eastern Conference and Western Conference winners including their final point totals in brackets.
Most Underrated Player
Eastern Conference
Harrison Franssen, Oshawa Generals (25)
Spencer Bowes, Ottawa 67's (18)
Adam Levac, Peterborough Petes (15)
Western Conference
Michael Dec, Erie Otters (25)
Dylan Edwards, Kitchener Rangers (23)
Jeremy Martin, Soo Greyhounds (10)
Most Improved Player
Eastern Conference
Nic Whitehead, Ottawa 67's (25)
Jack Lisson, North Bay Battalion (24)
Brennan Faulkner, Peterborough Petes (21)
Western Conference
Harry Nansi, Owen Sound Attack (23)
Carson Woodall, Windsor Spitfires (18)
Grant Spada, Guelph Storm (17)
Smartest Player
Eastern Conference
Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (35)
Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (27)
Owen Griffin, Oshawa Generals (15)
Western Conference
Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (38)
Egor Barabanov, Saginaw Spirit (14)
Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (13)
Hardest Worker
Eastern Conference
Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (43)
Lirim Amidovski, North Bay Battalion (17)
Ethan Czata, Niagara IceDogs (10)
Western Conference
AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (36)
Dimian Zhilkin, Saginaw Spirit (18)
Noah Roberts, Owen Sound Attack (9)
Gabriel Chiarot, Kitchener Rangers (9)
Best Playmaker
Eastern Conference
Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (43)
Riley Patterson, Niagara IceDogs (18)
Owen Griffin, Oshawa Generals (15)
Western Conference
Egor Barabanov, Saginaw Spirit (26)
Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (19)
Nathan Aspinall, Flint Firebirds (11)
Most Dangerous In Goal Area
Eastern Conference
Marek Vanacker, Brantford Bulldogs (32)
Adam Novotny, Peterborough Petes (23)
Emil Hemming, Barrie Colts (17)
Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara IceDogs (17)
Western Conference
Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit (24)
Dylan Edwards, Kitchener Rangers (23)
Kevin He, Flint Firebirds (19)
Best Skater
Eastern Conference
Jett Luchanko, Brantford Bulldogs (28)
Cam Warren, North Bay Battalion (14)
Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Ottawa 67's (14)
Western Conference
Kevin He, Flint Firebirds (20)
Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (19)
AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (16)
Best Shot
Eastern Conference
Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (29)
Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara IceDogs (28)
Adam Novotny, Peterborough Petes (15)
Western Conference
Jack Pridham, Kitchener Rangers (36)
Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (13)
Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (12)
Hardest Shot
Eastern Conference
Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (41)
Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara IceDogs (20)
Adam Novotny, Peterborough Petes (10)
Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (10)
Western Conference
Brady Martin, Soo Greyhounds (29)
Ethan Belchetz, Windsor Spitfires (22)
Nathan Aspinall, Flint Firebirds (19)
Best Stickhandler
Eastern Conference
Kieron Walton, Peterborough Petes (27)
Caleb Malhotra, Brantford Bulldogs (25)
Owen Griffin, Oshawa Generals (15)
Western Conference
Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (23)
Dimian Zhilkin, Saginaw Spirit (22)
Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (20)
Best on Faceoffs
Eastern Conference
Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (39)
Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (19)
Braydon McCallum, Peterborough Petes (11)
Jett Luchanko, Brantford Bulldogs (11)
Western Conference
Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (38)
Tristan Delisle, Owen Sound Attack (16)
Parker Snelgrove, Guelph Storm (12)
Best Bodychecker
Eastern Conference
Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (35)
Owen Protz, Brantford Bulldogs (23)
Maleek McGowan, Kingston Frontenacs (10)
Western Conference
Brady Martin, Soo Greyhounds (33)
AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (13)
Rowan Topp, Guelph Storm (11)
Best Shot Blocker
Eastern Conference
Ben Danford, Brantford Bulldogs (31)
Evan Passmore, Barrie Colts (20)
Jakub Chromiak, Niagara IceDogs (9)
Maleek McGowan, Kingston Frontenacs (9)
Western Conference
Grant Spada, Guelph Storm (20)
Carson Campbell, Kitchener Rangers (19)
Lukas Fischer, Soo Greyhounds (18)
Best Defensive Forward
Eastern Conference
Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (37)
Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (37)
Brennan Faulkner, Peterborough Petes (3)
Troy Patton, Brampton Steelheads (3)
Harrison Franssen, Oshawa Generals (3)
Rowan Henderson, Sudbury Wolves (3)
Western Conference
Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (40)
Jimmy Lombardi, Flint Firebirds (14)
Jack Nesbitt, Windsor Spitfires (14)
Best Penalty Killer
Eastern Conference
Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (31)
Ben Danford, Brantford Bulldogs (30)
Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (21)
Western Conference
AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (24)
Jimmy Lombardi, Flint Firebirds (11)
Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (10)
Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (10)
Ben Pickell, Sarnia Sting (10)
Best Offensive Defenceman
Eastern Conference
Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (37)
Adam Jiricek, Brantford Bulldogs (26)
Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Ottawa 67's (19)
Western Conference
Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (37)
Carson Woodall, Windsor Spitfires (21)
Cameron Reid, Kitchener Rangers (13)
Best Defensive Defenceman
Eastern Conference
Ben Danford, Brantford Bulldogs (34)
Parker von Richter, Barrie Colts (22)
Bronson Ride, North Bay Battalion (11)
Western Conference
Wyatt Kennedy, Windsor Spitfires (25)
Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (13)
Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (13)
Best Puckhandling Goaltender
Eastern Conference
Ben Hrebik, Barrie Colts (17)
Zach Bowen, Brampton Steelheads (15)
Easton Rye, Peterborough Petes (11)
Western Conference
Carter George, Soo Greyhounds (45)
Mason Vaccari, Flint Firebirds (14)
Stepan Shurygin, Saginaw Spirit (9)
Best Shootout Shooter
Eastern Conference
Adam Benak, Brantford Bulldogs (32)
Riley Patterson, Niagara IceDogs (24)
Nick Wellenreiter, North Bay Battalion (20)
Western Conference
Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit (26)
Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (19)
Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (15)
Best Shootout Goaltender
Eastern Conference
Ryder Fetterolf, Ottawa 67's (29)
Jack Lisson, North Bay Battalion (19)
Easton Rye, Peterborough Petes (18)
Western Conference
Carter George, Soo Greyhounds (36)
Joey Costanzo, Windsor Spitfires (14)
Mason Vaccari, Flint Firebirds (10)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026
- Firebirds Ranked Ninth in Week 25 CHL Top-10 Rankings - Flint Firebirds
- Knights' Brody Cook Suspended for Five Games - OHL
- Tristan Delisle, Noah Roberts and Harry Nansi Named in 2025-26 OHL Coaches Poll Results - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 16: Credit River, York-Simcoe Make the List - OHL
- Game Day - March 18 - LDN at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Attack Player of Week - Matthew Koprowski - Owen Sound Attack
- Eight Kitchener Rangers Named in Coaches Poll Awards, Headlined by Sam O'Reilly - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Announces 2025-26 Coaches Poll Results - OHL
- Colts Recognize Billet Families for Their Dedication and Support - Barrie Colts
- Colts Enter Final Week of Regular Season with Momentum - Barrie Colts
- Attack Set to Host Firebirds as Season Winds Down - Owen Sound Attack
- Great Canadian Oil Change Introduced as an Official Partner of the Ontario Hockey League - OHL
- Wednesday, March 18 Is the Fourth Annual Captain's Cause Night Sponsored by BDO Canada - Guelph Storm
- Fronts this Week: The Final Week of Regular Season Action Is Here - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Flint Firebirds at Kitchener Rangers - March 17th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Game 66, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Colts Sign Defenceman Alexander Kert - Barrie Colts
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