Colts Recognize Billet Families for Their Dedication and Support

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







On March 7th, the Barrie Colts hosted their Billets Ceremony at home, shining a spotlight on the families who provide an essential support system for the team. Each billet family was acknowledged and brought out onto the ice, allowing players, coaches, and fans to express their gratitude for the care and guidance these families provide throughout the season.

Billet families play a critical role beyond offering a place to stay-they serve as mentors, a home-away-from-home, and a source of stability for players navigating the demands of an Ontario Hockey Leauge season. The Colts recognize that the success and development of the team rely in large part on the commitment of these households.

During the ceremony, players joined their families at center ice as the organization highlighted the vital contributions each family makes to the team's culture and player development. The moment was a testament to the strong sense of community the Colts foster, celebrating the relationships that help our athletes thrive both on and off the ice.

The Barrie Colts extend their heartfelt thanks to all billet families for their generosity, dedication, and unwavering support, which continue to be a cornerstone of the team's success.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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