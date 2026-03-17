Attack Set to Host Firebirds as Season Winds Down

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack come into this final week of regular season getting points in 8 of their last 10 games after a 4-1 win at home over Guelph Saturday night. The Attack will face the Flint Firebirds at 7 pm in this midweek Wednesday matchup and could be a preview of a first round matchup for the Attack. All playoff teams are locked in as the season finishes, however in the Western Conference the playoff matchups are still to be determined as just six points separate the top three teams, that being the first place Kitchener Rangers (98 points), second place Flint Firebirds (93 points), and third place Windsor Spitfires (92 points). The final three teams making it from the West are even closer as just two points are separating them, sixth place Guelph Storm (59 points), seventh place Owen Sound Attack (59 points), and eighth place Saginaw Spirit (57 points). The Attack will be looking to pass Guelph in the standings who is currently tied with them and stay ahead of the Saginaw Spirit who sit two point back of them. The Attack have won two of their last four games, getting points in three of them and will be looking to continue their strong play as of late into this week.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This is the fourth and final meeting between the Attack and the Firebirds this season. The Attack will look to avoid being swept in the season series as flint has won all three previous matchups, the last meeting between these two teams was on November 23rd, in Owen Sound, where the Firebirds won 6-3. Over the last five seasons the Attack are 7-11-1-0 against the Firebirds, where last season they avoided the sweep by taking one of the four matchups as they will be looking to do so again Wednesday night in Owen Sound.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (25-31-4-5)

The Attack currently sit at 25-31-4-5 which puts them at 59 points, good for a 6th place tie with the Guelph Storm in the West. The Attack are 5-2-2-1 in their last 10 games and come into this week looking to pass the Storm after getting points in 8 of their last 10 games. To do so they will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 9th for goals for, and will turn to their top performers, Pierce Mbuyi (30-38-68), Tristan Delisle (29-30-59), Harry Nansi (13-40-53), Lenny Greenberg (13-33-46), and Cole Zurawski (23-22-45) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (8 W, 3.93 GAA, and 0.897 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (7 W, 4.16 GAA, 0.875 SAV%, and 1 SO) to shut the door this weekend. The Attack look to continued success with their sixth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24.1% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

The Attack have two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (NJD) and Harry Nansi (TOR) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (43-15-4-3)

Coming in to this game the Firebirds sit at 43-15-4-3 which puts them at 93 points, 5 points behind the Rangers for the top spot in the West. The Firebirds are 7-1-1-1 in their last 10 games and will be looking to, Nathan Aspinall (32-58-90), Kevin He (37-37-74), and Jimmy Lombardi (35-34-69) to carry the offence, while the goaltending tandem of Mason Vaccari (35 W, 2.60 GAA, .911 SV%) and Mason Courville (8 W, 2.99 GAA, .893 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED FIREBIRDS:

The Firebirds have six current players drafted to the NHL, four taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Jacob Battaglia (CGY -> NYR), Kevin He (WPG), and Nathan Aspinall (NYR). The other two were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Jimmy Lombardi (LA), and Rylan Fellinger (TOR).

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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