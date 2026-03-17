Colts Sign Defenceman Alexander Kert
Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenceman Alexander Kert to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.
Kert, an 18-year-old from Markham, Ontario, is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound left-shot defenceman who has spent the season with Choate Rosemary Hall (USHS-Prep), where he recorded eight points (1G, 7A) in 26 games. He has also suited up for the Mid Fairfield Rangers 18U AAA program, continuing to develop against top competition.
Colts Vice President and General Manager Marty Williamson spoke on the signing:
"Alexander is a hardworking, physical defenceman who impressed us throughout the season with his commitment to improving his game."
A steady presence on the back end, Kert uses his size and physicality effectively while maintaining composure with the puck. His ability to defend hard, move pucks efficiently, and contribute in transition makes him a strong addition to the Colts' defensive core.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026
- Wednesday, March 18 Is the Fourth Annual Captain's Cause Night Sponsored by BDO Canada - Guelph Storm
- Fronts this Week: The Final Week of Regular Season Action Is Here - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Flint Firebirds at Kitchener Rangers - March 17th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Game 66, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Colts Sign Defenceman Alexander Kert - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Colts Sign Defenceman Alexander Kert
- Colts Complete 6-5 Comeback over the Oshawa
- Dylan Smoskowitz Sets Colts Record with 44 Wins in First Season
- Colts Score Five Straight to Down Wolves 5-2 on St. Patrick's Night
- Barrie Colts Set for Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration vs. Sudbury