Colts Sign Defenceman Alexander Kert

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenceman Alexander Kert to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

Kert, an 18-year-old from Markham, Ontario, is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound left-shot defenceman who has spent the season with Choate Rosemary Hall (USHS-Prep), where he recorded eight points (1G, 7A) in 26 games. He has also suited up for the Mid Fairfield Rangers 18U AAA program, continuing to develop against top competition.

Colts Vice President and General Manager Marty Williamson spoke on the signing:

"Alexander is a hardworking, physical defenceman who impressed us throughout the season with his commitment to improving his game."

A steady presence on the back end, Kert uses his size and physicality effectively while maintaining composure with the puck. His ability to defend hard, move pucks efficiently, and contribute in transition makes him a strong addition to the Colts' defensive core.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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