OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 16: Credit River, York-Simcoe Make the List

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the 16th edition of the OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, with the newly crowned OMHA champion Credit River Capitals returning to the list at #7. The OMHA finalist York-Simcoe Express also make the Top 10, coming in at #9. The Vaughan Kings, who currently lead the GTHL Championship Final 1-0, have ascended to #3, the highest they've been positioned since leading the inaugural rankings back in November.

The weekly rankings, determined by a panel of scouts from OHL member teams, highlight the top teams competing for an opportunity to play in the 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the GTHL, which will showcase 25 teams featuring talent eligible for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12-13, 2026.

OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings (Week 16)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK WEEKS RANKED

1 HoneyBaked (USA AAA)* 1 15

2 Little Caesars (USA AAA)* 2 16

3 Vaughan Kings (GTHL)* 7 14

4 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)* 3 16

5 London Jr. Knights (ALLIANCE)* 4 16

6 Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep) 6 16

7 Credit River Capitals (OMHA)* - 3

8 Hill Academy (Ontario Prep) 10 16

9 York-Simcoe Express (OMHA)* - 1

10 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)* 5 11

Honourable Mentions: Brantford 99ers (ALLIANCE)*, Markham Majors (GTHL)*, Huron-Perth Lakers (ALLIANCE)*, Niagara North Stars (OMHA)*, Eastern Ontario Wild (HEO)*

*- team has clinched spot at 2026 OHL Cup

The 2026 OHL Cup will kick off with four wild card play-in matchups on Monday, March 30, 2026. All games will be held at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto before the Championship Final moves to the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00pm.

Be sure to tune in and watch the OHL Cup Selection Show on Friday, airing across the OHL's social media platforms and YouTube channel beginning at 6:00pm. OHL Director of Hockey Development Darrell Woodley and Peter Kourtis, General Manager of the tournament host Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) will reveal the two teams chosen by the OHL Cup Selection Committee to gain direct entry into this year's showcase. An additional eight teams will be identified as Selection Committee choices to compete in wild card play-in games on the morning of Monday, March 30th. The four wild card play-in matchups will be determined by random draw as part of Friday's Selection Show.

The OHL Cup has established itself as a premier development tournament, serving as a critical showcase for the next generation of hockey talent. A total of 223 OHL Cup graduates have advanced to play in the OHL en route to the National Hockey League (NHL), including 114 players currently on NHL rosters.

Rankings will be updated weekly throughout the season as teams compete for positioning ahead of the 2026 OHL Cup tournament.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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