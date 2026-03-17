Game Day - March 18 - LDN at GUE
Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The London Knights visit the Royal City for a 6:37pm puck drop.
It's the final Ones-Day of the season! The promotion will include the popular $1.00 hot dogs! $1.00 hot dogs can be found exclusively at concessions in sections 104, 107, 115, and 118. New this season, a $1.00 Guelph Storm special item will be available at Spyke's Sport Shop and Spyke's pop-up store at gate 6. This promotion is combined with any other regular-price merchandise purchase.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Rowan Topp
3rd round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 54 games this season
Who to Watch - London Knights
Rene Van Bommel
11th round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Has 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in 63 games this season
Upcoming Home Game
Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026
- Firebirds Ranked Ninth in Week 25 CHL Top-10 Rankings - Flint Firebirds
- Knights' Brody Cook Suspended for Five Games - OHL
- Tristan Delisle, Noah Roberts and Harry Nansi Named in 2025-26 OHL Coaches Poll Results - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 16: Credit River, York-Simcoe Make the List - OHL
- Game Day - March 18 - LDN at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Attack Player of Week - Matthew Koprowski - Owen Sound Attack
- Eight Kitchener Rangers Named in Coaches Poll Awards, Headlined by Sam O'Reilly - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Announces 2025-26 Coaches Poll Results - OHL
- Colts Recognize Billet Families for Their Dedication and Support - Barrie Colts
- Colts Enter Final Week of Regular Season with Momentum - Barrie Colts
- Attack Set to Host Firebirds as Season Winds Down - Owen Sound Attack
- Great Canadian Oil Change Introduced as an Official Partner of the Ontario Hockey League - OHL
- Wednesday, March 18 Is the Fourth Annual Captain's Cause Night Sponsored by BDO Canada - Guelph Storm
- Fronts this Week: The Final Week of Regular Season Action Is Here - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Flint Firebirds at Kitchener Rangers - March 17th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Game 66, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Colts Sign Defenceman Alexander Kert - Barrie Colts
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Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Game Day - March 18 - LDN at GUE
- Wednesday, March 18 Is the Fourth Annual Captain's Cause Night Sponsored by BDO Canada
- March 18th Is the Final Ones-Day of the Season
- Three 2009-Born Rookies Making Their Mark in the OHL
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Colin Ellsworth