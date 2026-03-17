Game Day - March 18 - LDN at GUE

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The London Knights visit the Royal City for a 6:37pm puck drop.

It's the final Ones-Day of the season! The promotion will include the popular $1.00 hot dogs! $1.00 hot dogs can be found exclusively at concessions in sections 104, 107, 115, and 118. New this season, a $1.00 Guelph Storm special item will be available at Spyke's Sport Shop and Spyke's pop-up store at gate 6. This promotion is combined with any other regular-price merchandise purchase.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Rowan Topp

3rd round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 54 games this season

Who to Watch - London Knights

Rene Van Bommel

11th round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in 63 games this season

Upcoming Home Game

Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.