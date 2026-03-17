Knights' Brody Cook Suspended for Five Games
Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that London Knights player Brody Cook has been suspended for five games as a result of actions in a regular season game on Friday, March 13 against Guelph. Cook was assessed a major penalty for kneeing 8:00 into the first period.
The infraction was reviewed by the Department of Player Safety, which has resulted in the determination that Cook will be assessed a five-game suspension based off the following rationale:
This is a dangerous and reckless act that led to a significant injury
The London player displayed an inability to control the movement of his body as he approaches an opponent for contact
Realizing that the puck-carrier is about to go around him, the London player moves his left leg and points his toe toward the neutral zone
This leg movement creates a situation where impact will occur strictly on the leg
As the London player is about to deliver contact he leads with his left leg and drives into his opponent
Watch: OHL Department of Player Safety Disciplinary Assessment
Having been suspended for the club's previous game, Brody Cook will be eligible to return to the Knights lineup in Game 2 of the first round of the OHL Playoffs.
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