Knights' Brody Cook Suspended for Five Games

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that London Knights player Brody Cook has been suspended for five games as a result of actions in a regular season game on Friday, March 13 against Guelph. Cook was assessed a major penalty for kneeing 8:00 into the first period.

The infraction was reviewed by the Department of Player Safety, which has resulted in the determination that Cook will be assessed a five-game suspension based off the following rationale:

This is a dangerous and reckless act that led to a significant injury

The London player displayed an inability to control the movement of his body as he approaches an opponent for contact

Realizing that the puck-carrier is about to go around him, the London player moves his left leg and points his toe toward the neutral zone

This leg movement creates a situation where impact will occur strictly on the leg

As the London player is about to deliver contact he leads with his left leg and drives into his opponent

Watch: OHL Department of Player Safety Disciplinary Assessment

Having been suspended for the club's previous game, Brody Cook will be eligible to return to the Knights lineup in Game 2 of the first round of the OHL Playoffs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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