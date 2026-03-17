Eight Kitchener Rangers Named in Coaches Poll Awards, Headlined by Sam O'Reilly
Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the results of its annual coaches poll that provides member club coaches with the opportunity to recognize the top three players in 20 different skill categories within their own conference.
In the Eastern Conference, the Brantford Bulldogs lead the way with eight players included on the final results followed by the Barrie Colts, North Bay Battalion and Peterborough Petes with six respectively.
Top individual Eastern Conference finishers include Barrie teammates Cole Beaudoin (Utah Mammoth) and Kashawn Aitcheson (NY Islanders), who each place first in four different categories. The Brantford Bulldogs have five different first place finishers, with Jake O'Brien (Seattle Kraken) and Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs) each leading two different categories while Adam Benak (Minnesota Wild), Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers) and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks) each lead one. North Bay Battalion centreman Ethan Procyszyn (Anaheim Ducks) also fared well, appearing in four different categories, finishing tied with Beaudoin for best defensive forward.
The Western Conference results are headlined by the Kitchener Rangers with eight players listed followed by the Windsor Spitfires with seven and the Soo Greyhounds with six.
Top individual Western Conference performers include Kitchener centreman Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning) who places first in three different categories. Soo Greyhounds teammates Brady Martin (Nashville Predators) and Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) each lead in two different departments, as do Windsor Spitfires forward AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks) and NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov. Greyhounds teammates in 2026 NHL Draft prospect Chase Reid and overage veteran Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning) each appear in four different categories.
The Coaches Poll is tabulated when each team submits one nominee per category, and coaches then vote for the top three players for each category within their conference. Players receive five points for a first place vote, three points for a second place vote, and one point for a third place vote. Clubs are not permitted to vote for players from their own team allowing for a maximum of 45 possible points for each winner.
All 20 categories are listed below with Eastern Conference and Western Conference winners including their final point totals in brackets.
View the full list including the Eastern Conference here.
Most Underrated Player
Western Conference
Michael Dec, Erie Otters (25)
Dylan Edwards, Kitchener Rangers (23)
Jeremy Martin, Soo Greyhounds (10)
Smartest Player
Western Conference
Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (38)
Egor Barabanov, Saginaw Spirit (14)
Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (13)
Hardest Worker
Western Conference
AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (36)
Dimian Zhilkin, Saginaw Spirit (18)
Noah Roberts, Owen Sound Attack (9)
Gabriel Chiarot, Kitchener Rangers (9)
Best Playmaker
Western Conference
Egor Barabanov, Saginaw Spirit (26)
Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (19)
Nathan Aspinall, Flint Firebirds (11)
Most Dangerous In Goal Area
Western Conference
Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit (24)
Dylan Edwards, Kitchener Rangers (23)
Kevin He, Flint Firebirds (19)
Best Shot
Western Conference
Jack Pridham, Kitchener Rangers (36)
Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (13)
Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (12)
Best Stickhandler
Western Conference
Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (23)
Dimian Zhilkin, Saginaw Spirit (22)
Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (20)
Best on Faceoffs
Western Conference
Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (38)
Tristan Delisle, Owen Sound Attack (16)
Parker Snelgrove, Guelph Storm (12)
Best Shot Blocker
Western Conference
Grant Spada, Guelph Storm (20)
Carson Campbell, Kitchener Rangers (19)
Lukas Fischer, Soo Greyhounds (18)
Best Defensive Forward
Western Conference
Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (40)
Jimmy Lombardi, Flint Firebirds (14)
Jack Nesbitt, Windsor Spitfires (14)
Best Penalty Killer
Western Conference
AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (24)
Jimmy Lombardi, Flint Firebirds (11)
Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (10)
Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (10)
Ben Pickell, Sarnia Sting (10)
Best Offensive Defenceman
Western Conference
Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (37)
Carson Woodall, Windsor Spitfires (21)
Cameron Reid, Kitchener Rangers (13)
Best Defensive Defenceman
Western Conference
Wyatt Kennedy, Windsor Spitfires (25)
Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (13)
Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (13)
Best Shootout Shooter
Western Conference
Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit (26)
Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (19)
Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (15)
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