Firebirds Ranked Ninth in Week 25 CHL Top-10 Rankings

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced on Tuesday its Week 25 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings, presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season. The Firebirds are ranked ninth, their eighth time this season appearing on the list. Flint was ranked eighth in the combined Week 10 & 11 list, 10th on the Week 12 list, eighth on the Week 13 list, sixth on the Week 14 list, 10th on the Week 15 list, ninth on the Week 16 list and 10th on the Week 24 list.

Flint is one of four OHL teams that appear on the Top-10 Rankings, joining the Kitchener Rangers (6), Brantford Bulldogs (7) and Barrie Colts (8). The Firebirds were ranked third in the OHL Power Rankings, which were released on Monday.

From the CHL's article:

9. Flint Firebirds (OHL): The Flint Firebirds (43-15-4-3) were perfect this week, earning wins over Sault Ste. Marie (5-2) and Saginaw (5-1). The four points were crucial, as Flint remains locked in a tight divisional race with Windsor, which sits just one point behind. Captain Nathan Aspinall led the way offensively, recording four points (2G-2A) in the two games. Aspinall has taken a major step forward this season and now sits at 90 points (32G-58A), just four shy of doubling his previous career high. Newcomer Kevin He has provided an immediate spark for the Firebirds, adding four points (2G-2A) this week, including the game-winning goal against the Soo. His impact has strengthened Flint's depth heading into the playoffs. If the Firebirds hope to overtake Kitchener for the conference lead, they will likely need to win their final three games, beginning with a key matchup in Kitchener.

Games this week: @ Kitchener (Mar. 17), @ Owen Sound (Mar. 18), vs. London (Mar. 21)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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