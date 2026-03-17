OHL Announces 2025-26 Coaches Poll Results

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the results of its annual coaches poll that provides member club coaches with the opportunity to recognize the top three players in 20 different skill categories within their own conference.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brantford Bulldogs lead the way with eight players included on the final results followed by the Barrie Colts, North Bay Battalion and Peterborough Petes with six respectively.

Top individual Eastern Conference finishers include Barrie teammates Cole Beaudoin (Utah Mammoth) and Kashawn Aitcheson (NY Islanders), who each place first in four different categories. The Brantford Bulldogs have five different first place finishers, with Jake O'Brien (Seattle Kraken) and Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs) each leading two different categories while Adam Benak (Minnesota Wild), Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers) and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks) each lead one. North Bay Battalion centreman Ethan Procyszyn (Anaheim Ducks) also fared well, appearing in four different categories, finishing tied with Beaudoin for best defensive forward.

The Western Conference results are headlined by the Kitchener Rangers with eight players listed followed by the Windsor Spitfires with seven and the Soo Greyhounds with six.

Top individual Western Conference performers include Kitchener centreman Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning) who places first in three different categories. Soo Greyhounds teammates Brady Martin (Nashville Predators) and Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) each lead in two different departments, as do Windsor Spitfires forward AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks) and NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov. Greyhounds teammates in 2026 NHL Draft prospect Chase Reid and overage veteran Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning) each appear in four different categories.

The Coaches Poll is tabulated when each team submits one nominee per category, and coaches then vote for the top three players for each category within their conference. Players receive five points for a first place vote, three points for a second place vote, and one point for a third place vote. Clubs are not permitted to vote for players from their own team allowing for a maximum of 45 possible points for each winner.

All 20 categories are listed below with Eastern Conference and Western Conference winners including their final point totals in brackets.

Most Underrated Player

Eastern Conference

Harrison Franssen, Oshawa Generals (25)

Spencer Bowes, Ottawa 67's (18)

Adam Levac, Peterborough Petes (15)

Western Conference

Michael Dec, Erie Otters (25)

Dylan Edwards, Kitchener Rangers (23)

Jeremy Martin, Soo Greyhounds (10)

Most Improved Player

Eastern Conference

Nic Whitehead, Ottawa 67's (25)

Jack Lisson, North Bay Battalion (24)

Brennan Faulkner, Peterborough Petes (21)

Western Conference

Harry Nansi, Owen Sound Attack (23)

Carson Woodall, Windsor Spitfires (18)

Grant Spada, Guelph Storm (17)

Smartest Player

Eastern Conference

Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (35)

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (27)

Owen Griffin, Oshawa Generals (15)

Western Conference

Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (38)

Egor Barabanov, Saginaw Spirit (14)

Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (13)

Hardest Worker

Eastern Conference

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (43)

Lirim Amidovski, North Bay Battalion (17)

Ethan Czata, Niagara IceDogs (10)

Western Conference

AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (36)

Dimian Zhilkin, Saginaw Spirit (18)

Noah Roberts, Owen Sound Attack (9)

Gabriel Chiarot, Kitchener Rangers (9)

Best Playmaker

Eastern Conference

Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (43)

Riley Patterson, Niagara IceDogs (18)

Owen Griffin, Oshawa Generals (15)

Western Conference

Egor Barabanov, Saginaw Spirit (26)

Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (19)

Nathan Aspinall, Flint Firebirds (11)

Most Dangerous In Goal Area

Eastern Conference

Marek Vanacker, Brantford Bulldogs (32)

Adam Novotny, Peterborough Petes (23)

Emil Hemming, Barrie Colts (17)

Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara IceDogs (17)

Western Conference

Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit (24)

Dylan Edwards, Kitchener Rangers (23)

Kevin He, Flint Firebirds (19)

Best Skater

Eastern Conference

Jett Luchanko, Brantford Bulldogs (28)

Cam Warren, North Bay Battalion (14)

Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Ottawa 67's (14)

Western Conference

Kevin He, Flint Firebirds (20)

Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (19)

AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (16)

Best Shot

Eastern Conference

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (29)

Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara IceDogs (28)

Adam Novotny, Peterborough Petes (15)

Western Conference

Jack Pridham, Kitchener Rangers (36)

Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (13)

Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (12)

Hardest Shot

Eastern Conference

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (41)

Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara IceDogs (20)

Adam Novotny, Peterborough Petes (10)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (10)

Western Conference

Brady Martin, Soo Greyhounds (29)

Ethan Belchetz, Windsor Spitfires (22)

Nathan Aspinall, Flint Firebirds (19)

Best Stickhandler

Eastern Conference

Kieron Walton, Peterborough Petes (27)

Caleb Malhotra, Brantford Bulldogs (25)

Owen Griffin, Oshawa Generals (15)

Western Conference

Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (23)

Dimian Zhilkin, Saginaw Spirit (22)

Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (20)

Best on Faceoffs

Eastern Conference

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (39)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (19)

Braydon McCallum, Peterborough Petes (11)

Jett Luchanko, Brantford Bulldogs (11)

Western Conference

Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (38)

Tristan Delisle, Owen Sound Attack (16)

Parker Snelgrove, Guelph Storm (12)

Best Bodychecker

Eastern Conference

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (35)

Owen Protz, Brantford Bulldogs (23)

Maleek McGowan, Kingston Frontenacs (10)

Western Conference

Brady Martin, Soo Greyhounds (33)

AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (13)

Rowan Topp, Guelph Storm (11)

Best Shot Blocker

Eastern Conference

Ben Danford, Brantford Bulldogs (31)

Evan Passmore, Barrie Colts (20)

Jakub Chromiak, Niagara IceDogs (9)

Maleek McGowan, Kingston Frontenacs (9)

Western Conference

Grant Spada, Guelph Storm (20)

Carson Campbell, Kitchener Rangers (19)

Lukas Fischer, Soo Greyhounds (18)

Best Defensive Forward

Eastern Conference

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (37)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (37)

Brennan Faulkner, Peterborough Petes (3)

Troy Patton, Brampton Steelheads (3)

Harrison Franssen, Oshawa Generals (3)

Rowan Henderson, Sudbury Wolves (3)

Western Conference

Sam O'Reilly, Kitchener Rangers (40)

Jimmy Lombardi, Flint Firebirds (14)

Jack Nesbitt, Windsor Spitfires (14)

Best Penalty Killer

Eastern Conference

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (31)

Ben Danford, Brantford Bulldogs (30)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (21)

Western Conference

AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (24)

Jimmy Lombardi, Flint Firebirds (11)

Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (10)

Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (10)

Ben Pickell, Sarnia Sting (10)

Best Offensive Defenceman

Eastern Conference

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (37)

Adam Jiricek, Brantford Bulldogs (26)

Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Ottawa 67's (19)

Western Conference

Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (37)

Carson Woodall, Windsor Spitfires (21)

Cameron Reid, Kitchener Rangers (13)

Best Defensive Defenceman

Eastern Conference

Ben Danford, Brantford Bulldogs (34)

Parker von Richter, Barrie Colts (22)

Bronson Ride, North Bay Battalion (11)

Western Conference

Wyatt Kennedy, Windsor Spitfires (25)

Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (13)

Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (13)

Best Puckhandling Goaltender

Eastern Conference

Ben Hrebik, Barrie Colts (17)

Zach Bowen, Brampton Steelheads (15)

Easton Rye, Peterborough Petes (11)

Western Conference

Carter George, Soo Greyhounds (45)

Mason Vaccari, Flint Firebirds (14)

Stepan Shurygin, Saginaw Spirit (9)

Best Shootout Shooter

Eastern Conference

Adam Benak, Brantford Bulldogs (32)

Riley Patterson, Niagara IceDogs (24)

Nick Wellenreiter, North Bay Battalion (20)

Western Conference

Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit (26)

Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (19)

Christian Humphreys, Kitchener Rangers (15)

Best Shootout Goaltender

Eastern Conference

Ryder Fetterolf, Ottawa 67's (29)

Jack Lisson, North Bay Battalion (19)

Easton Rye, Peterborough Petes (18)

Western Conference

Carter George, Soo Greyhounds (36)

Joey Costanzo, Windsor Spitfires (14)

Mason Vaccari, Flint Firebirds (10)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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