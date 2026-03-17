Great Canadian Oil Change Introduced as an Official Partner of the Ontario Hockey League

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today the introduction of Great Canadian Oil Change as an official multi-year partner of the OHL.

With over 130 locations across Canada, Great Canadian Oil Change has been providing fast and friendly service since 1978. Great Canadian Oil Change best choice for drive-thru oil changes and maintenance services to help you avoid costly and inconvenient breakdowns, making them a perfect fit alongside the OHL.

OHL fans will see Great Canadian Oil Change activate in 12 OHL markets, including Barrie, Brampton, Brantford, Kingston, Kitchener, London, Niagara, Oshawa, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Sarnia, and Windsor.

Fans in attendance for select OHL games will receive a coupon for $20 off a full synthetic oil change or $10 off a conventional oil change at Great Canadian Oil Change. Offer expires May 30, 2026. Please visit your local Great Canadian Oil Change for further details.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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