Fronts this Week: The Final Week of Regular Season Action Is Here

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Wednesday, March 18th - vs Barrie Colts - March Break Madness - Presented by: UA Local 401

It's the final week of the OHL regular season and we're kicking the action into high gear on Wednesday night as we welcome the Barrie Colts for the final time this season. Led by top NHL prospects Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin, the Colts are coming to Kingston flying high as they've won 7 of their last 10. It's always been a tight matchup between the two sides, with the Colts winning the first two matchups by a goal earlier this season. The Frontenacs are heating up at the right time, having also won 7 of their last 10 and are fresh off a weekend sweep on the road against the Niagara IceDogs, Erie Otters and Brampton Steelheads.

It's March Break for all of the kids in Kingston, so expect Wednesday night to be rowdy as it's March Break Madness for the second to last home game of the regular season. Following the game on Wednesday fans can meet Riley Clark and Lukas Moore in the Camera Kingston Autograph Booth.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Brad Gardiner (DAL)

Emil Hemming (DAL)

Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI)

Evan Passmore (NYR)

Gabriel Elliason (OTT)

Cole Beaudoin (UTA)

Friday, March 20th - vs Peterborough Petes - Fan & OA Appreciation Night - Presented by: 98.3 FLY FM

For the final regular season home game on home ice, it's our annual Fan & Overage Players Appreciation Night. We salute the fans for another year of diehard support, and our overage players for their contributions to the OHL after five seasons of service. Jack Dever, Will Bishop and Maleek McGowan will be honoured before the game in a pre-game ceremony; so make sure you're in your seats nice and early to say goodbye to the three graduating players.

Following the game on Friday night fans can meet the trio of overage players in the Camera Kingston Autograph Booth after the final regular season game of their careers.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Kieron Walton (WPG)

Adam Levac (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Adam Novotny (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Gerry DiCunzolo (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Kaden McGregor (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Matthew Perreault (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

The Rest of the Week:

at Ottawa 67's - 3:00pm puck drop - Saturday, March 21st, 2026







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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