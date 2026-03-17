Colts Enter Final Week of Regular Season with Momentum

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts enter a crucial three-game stretch this week, carrying momentum into the playoffs and aiming to build on their early postseason success.

Barrie has continued to build consistency in recent outings, finding ways to secure key points while generating balanced offensive production throughout the lineup. Contributions across all four lines, paired with steady play on the back end, have allowed the Colts to remain competitive in tight situations and execute when it matters most.

Special teams have been a driving factor down the stretch. Barrie's power play sits at an impressive 26.8%, while their penalty kill is solid at 78.4%. These areas will remain a focus as the team looks to maximize opportunities and limit mistakes in key moments.

Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz is also coming off a milestone weekend, recording his 45th win of the season. Smoskowitz now leads the OHL in the most wins for a first-year head coach since 2000, a testament to the team's commitment, structure, and resilience throughout the year.

The week begins Wednesday night on the road against Kingston at Slush Puppie Place, marking the Colts' final road test of the regular season. Barrie will then return to action Thursday against the Peterborough Petes before closing out the regular season on home ice Saturday against the Niagara Icedogs at 7:30 p.m.

With the postseason just around the corner, the Colts will look to carry their current form into the weekend, using these final games to fine-tune their structure and continue building confidence as they prepare for playoff hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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