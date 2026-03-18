Lombardi Scores Fifth as Otters Defeated in Windsor

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Windsor, Ontario - The Erie Otters would hit the road Tuesday as they would spend their St. Patrick's Day at the WFCU Centre in Windsor taking on the Spitfires for the final time this season. Erie would hope the luck of the Otters would be on their side looking to snap a skid against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The game would get going with the Otters controlling puck possession and looking to get themselves on the board early. Erie would be denied this opportunity as they would not be able to find the back of the net in the early moments of the game. The Spits would find their stride just past the mid-way mark of the period as off of the rush Beksultan Makysh (14) would snap a shot just under the crossbar to give the Spitfires a 1-0 lead. The Otters would respond well after the goal creating a few chances of their own but unable to find the back of the net. The Spits would find themselves on a power play near the end of the period, creating some great chances but for Erie Noah Erliden would come up huge for Erie keeping them off of the board. The Spits would carry a 1-0 lead with them into the second period with Erie hoping to get themselves back into the contest. Shots on goal would favor the home side 8-6.

The second period would begin with the Spitfires on the front foot, pushing to add to their lead. Erie would play the opening moments of the frame sound defensively but would concede the next one. It would be Jack Nesbitt (20) to toe-drag and strike on a deflected shot past Erliden to make it 2-0 Spitfires. The Otters would take another penalty following the goal but the PK would come up big once again for Erie keeping the game where it was. The Spits would showcase their speed off of the rush once again however as they would be next to find the back of the net with Ethan Garden (16) striking to make it 3-0. From here, Windsor would manage the game well though the Otters would have a few chances of their own with Spits goaltender Michael Newlove coming up big. Windsor would carry a 3-0 lead with them into the third period as they would look to keep good going. Windsor would out-shoot the Otters 27-12 through 40 minutes of play.

The third period would get underway with the Spitfires looking to put the game away and pick-up a crucial two points. The opening moments of the third would play out just as the second did with Windsor controlling puck possession and looking to eat as much clock as possible. The would add a goal to their total just moments later as John McLaughlin (9) would strike to make it a 4-0 lead for the home side. Erie would grow into the game a bit more after this and a terrific chance in front of the net would be converted as Ulysses Lombardi (5) would get the Otters on the board and make it a 4-1 game. The Spits would respond quite well following this goal as they would get one back of their own with Jack Nesbitt (PPG, [2], 21) deflecting a shot home on the man-advantage to make it 5-1 Windsor. Erie would concede a penalty shot after the goal as the Spits would hope to extend their advantage but Erliden would be up to the task to keep Erie within four. The remaining moments would see the Spits drown out the clock with over-age goaltender Joey Costanzo entering the game in the final minute to play in what is his last regular season game at the WFCU Centre. Erie would go onto fall by a final of 5-1, falling for the 12th game in-a-row. Windsor would out-shoot Erie 35-15 in the effort.

The Otters will conclude their road trip Wednesday, ending their season series with the Sarnia Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The team will return home Saturday as they welcome in the Guelph Storm for the final home game of the season on Fan Appreciation Night (pres. by Plyer Entry Systems). The first 1,500 fans will take home the 2025-26 Erie Otters Team Poster (pres. by Plyer Entry Systems). There will also be giveaways throughout the night as we say thank you to the best fans in the OHL. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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