Attack Player of Week - Matthew Koprowski
Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
After Lenny Greenberg was named the Attack's player of the week for two weeks in a row, Matthew Koprowski is taking over. Koprowski started in net for the Attack in Brampton and again when Guelph came to Owen Sound posting a 1-0-1-0 record, with a .947 SV%, and a 1.45 GAA stopping 50 of 53 shots faced in those two games.
In Brampton, Koprowski stopped 21 of 23 shots including a breakaway save in the third period to keep the game tied 1-1 forcing an overtime and securing a Point for the Attack. Then on Saturday at home vs Guelph Koprowski stopped 29 of the 30 shots he seen which was good for the third star in the 4-1 win over the Storm.
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