Game Day, Game 66, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m.

Published on March 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Michigan

7:05 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Darels Uljanskis scored twice in the first period to put the Firebirds on top and Flint never trailed as it beat the Saginaw Spirit, 5-1 on Saturday night at the Dow Event Center.

RECORD SETTERS: The Firebirds set a new franchise record for wins in a season on Saturday night as they earned their 43rd win of the season. Flint surpassed the 42 wins it had during the 2021-22 season and also extended its franchise record point total to 93. The previous points record was 89, also set during the 21-22 season.

ASSISTED BY ASPINALL: Nathan Aspinall earned his 58th assist of the season on Saturday night, breaking Amadeus Lombardi's franchise record of 57. Lombardi set his record during the 2022-23 season, Aspinall's rookie year with the Firebirds.

1, 2, 3: The top three teams in the Western Conference are separated by six points with three games to play as the Kitchener Rangers lead the Firebirds by five, and Flint leads the Windsor Spitfires by one. The Rangers can clinch the top spot in the west with a win over the Firebirds on Tuesday, an OT loss or shootout loss. Flint needs to win out and have Kitchener lose out in regulation to take first place.

6, 7, 8: The final three playoff spots in the Western Conference are separated by two points with each having three games left to play. The Owen Sound Attack and Guelph Storm are tied for sixth with 59 points while the Saginaw Spirit are in eighth with 57.

IN NET: Mason Vaccari is one win away from tying Luke Cavallin's franchise record of 36, set in the 2021-22 season. Vaccari's save percentage is .911 and the franchise record is .910, also set by Cavallin in 21-22. His GAA is 2.60, on track to break Nathan Day's franchise record of 3.07, set in the 2024-25 season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds and Rangers have not played since December 12. Flint is 2-1-0-0 against Kitchener, including a 4-1 loss in Kitchener on October 24...the Firebirds have won four games in a row and have points in five straight...this is the first time this season Flint will play on a Tuesday.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head to Owen Sound on Wednesday to take on the Attack. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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