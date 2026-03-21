Barrie Colts Set for Round 1 Matchup with Niagara

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are excited to announce the full schedule for Round 1 of the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Playoffs as we renew our rivalry with the Niagara IceDogs. Central Division rivals and familiar foes, Barrie and Niagara have delivered memorable games in recent years, making this best-of-seven series one of the most anticipated openings to the postseason.

GAME SCHEDULE

Game 1: Thursday, March 26 at Barrie - 7:00 p.m. - Tickets

Game 2: Saturday, March 28 at Barrie - 7:30 p.m. - Tickets

Game 3: Tuesday, March 31 at Niagara - 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, April 2 at Niagara - 7:00 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, April 4 at Barrie - 7:30 p.m. - Tickets

Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, April 6 at Niagara - 7:00 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 7 at Barrie - 7:00 p.m. - Tickets

MATCHUP HISTORY & KEY STATS

The Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs have forged one of the more compelling rivalries in the Eastern Conference, and the numbers tell the story. Over recent seasons, Barrie has consistently been in the driver's seat in head-to-head action, combining high-level scoring with strong core defensive moments. The Colts' depth across all four lines and their ability to capitalize on special teams have been difference-makers in these previous matchups. Last spring, Barrie eliminated the IceDogs 4-1 in the first round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs, showcasing timely offence and late-game resilience when it mattered most.

In 2025-26, Barrie once again put together a strong regular season, earning a top position in the Eastern Conference with a balanced attack and solid overall goal differential. Niagara, a gritty and opportunistic club, punched their ticket to the postseason with a mix of scoring depth and tenacity, setting up what promises to be a hard-fought battle from game one.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHTS & STORYLINES

As Round 1 approaches, the Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs bring a roster full of difference-makers who have defined their seasons with consistent production and impact on both ends of the ice. For the Colts, forward Cole Beaudoin has led the way offensively with key goals and assists in clutch moments, while defensemen Kashawn Aitcheson provides leadership, strong two-way play, and a power-play presence that can shift momentum. Between the pipes, Ben Hrebik anchors Barrie with elite save percentage and timely, clutch performances.

Niagara counters with captain Riley Patterson, who has paced the IceDogs in goals and points, and emerging winger Ryan Roobroeck, whose combination of size, skill, and offensive pressure makes him a constant threat. Supporting forwards like Ethan Czata add depth and balance, giving Niagara multiple ways to generate offense. With standout contributors on both sides and a mix of veteran leadership and rising players, this series promises fast, physical hockey, intense special-teams battles, and highlight-reel performances as both clubs compete to seize early playoff momentum.

COLTS PREPARE FOR FINAL HOME GAME

The Colts take on the Niagara IceDogs tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at Sadlon Arena in their final regular-season home game before the playoffs officially kick off next week. Fans can expect fast-paced action, high-stakes competition, and a chance to cheer the Colts on one last time before Round 1 begins.

Tickets

PLAYOFF TICKETS & FAN INFO

Tickets for all home playoff games are now on sale through Ticketpro and available via the link on the our website.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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