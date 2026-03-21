Bears Rained out, 6-3, by Storm

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack took on their highway rivals, the Guelph Storm Friday night for a 7PM puck drop. In a heavy 6-3 Attack loss, the Attack will now focus their attention to their Saturday game against the Kitchener Rangers.

Right off the bat, the Attack were on the defense in the first period. Guelph Storm Joshua Avery (11)Jand Tyler Hopkins (25) bringing the first two goals of the game onto the board for the Storm. Owen Sound would get a foot in the door midway through the frame, Julian Brown walking up short-handed to the centre line to the Guelph net, making his 4th goal of the regular season. Storm would answer back shortly after with a goal from Grant Spada (6).

The Attack would start the second period on the powerplay giving the push they needed to gain traction. Another short-handed fashion from the Bears' Noah Roberts would put the Attack back up within one goal with the Storm. A fight for puck poseesion pushed each team down the length of the ice. Ethan Miedema would finally get the last laugh with a late second period goal, putting the Storm up 4-2 over the Attack.

Continuing their pressure on Owen Sound in the third, Mark Pape would make his 3rd of the regular season. Play finding it's way back to the front of Guelph's net would put the Attack in a prime position for a goal opportunity. Tristan Delisle fire home a shot fed from teammate Caden Taylor would once again put the Attack up a point closer to the Storm. Illia Shybinskyi would put the nail in the coffin for the Attack getting an empty netter goal. End score, 6-3 Guelph.

The Attack will now close out the 2025-26 OHL regular season returning home to close out the regular season against the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night. Prior to Saturdays game the team will honour its overage players. Playoff tickets for games 3 and 4 of the OHL Western Conference Quarter Finals between your Owen Sound Attack and either the Kitchener Rangers, Windsor Spitfires or Flint Firebirds will go on sale on Thursday morning at 9am.

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026, vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Playoffs: vs. Kitchener or Flint or Windsor, Dates & Times to be Determined.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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