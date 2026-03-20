Generals Wrap up Home-And-Home with 67's

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to the TCC for their final weekend of the regular season. They kick if off with the second of their home-and-home with the Ottawa 67's.

The first game from the nation's capital was a convincing win for Ottawa, who put up 43 shots and got at least one point from 14 different skaters en route to a 6-1 victory.

Later after Ottawa's win, the Brantford Bulldogs went on to defeat the Niagara IceDogs 5-2 on home ice to lock up the Eastern Conference. The 67's will settle for the third seed and battle the Kingston Frontenacs in the opening round of the playoffs.

As for the Gens, they hope to finish their season strong in their final two games. Oshawa is still looking for their first win of the year over the 67's and hope to avoid an eight-game season series sweep from a second East Division rival this year after Kingston already did so.

The first seven meetings have been either low-scoring and tight affairs or one-sided victories on Ottawa's end. Both Ryder Fetterolf and Jaeden Nelson have had their share of success against the Generals all season as part of their terrific campaigns in goal.

Owen Griffin's point streak ended at ten as Ottawa shut him down last game, but he and the rest of the Gens' offense hope to finish the season with positive momentum.

Third year forward Harrison Franssen has been another one chipping in for offense as the Generals' third-highest scorer. The London, ON product carries four points in his last five into tonight and has shown his fight and tenacity in puck battles and in front of the net all season.

For the 67's, be on the lookout for Filip Ekberg, who recorded two goals against Oshawa Wednesday afternoon. The Hurricanes' prospect out of Sweden comes in with eight points in his last ten and has been a crafty playmaker with his elite vision in his two seasons in the OHL.

Action gets underway at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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