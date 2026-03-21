Frontenacs' Winning Streak Ends at Six, Lose, 4-2, to Peterborough

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs wrapped up their regular season home ice schedule on Friday night as they welcomed in the Peterborough Petes. WIth the Frontenacs on a six-game winning streak heading into the contest they certainly wanted to keep that momentum going heading into the playoffs; while the Peterborough Petes are still fighting for home ice advantage with two games left in their season. Still plenty to play for as we're into the final weekend of OHL regular season action for both sides.

The first period didn't get started the way the Frontenacs would have liked as just 1:35 into the opening period Adam Novotny found the back of the net on a slick deflection in front of Gavin Betts. James Petrovski threw the puck towards the front of the net and just before the puck got to the pads of Betts, Novotny got a stick on it and chipped it over the shoulder of Betts to open the scoring early. Not even five minutes into the first the hits would keep coming for the Fronts as Yanis Lutz scored Peterborough's second of the night on a quick wraparound to quickly make it a 2-0 lead for the visitors.

After Kingston settled into their game and their style of play, the ice began to tilt in their favour; quickly outshooting the Petes and clawing back into the game. Matthew Frost cut the Peterborough lead in half before the first period came to a close after a pretty passing play ended with Frost driving the net and beating Easton Rye clean.

Peterborough got the second period started with another goal inside of the first five minutes of the second, catching the Frontenacs off guard again in the early going. Aiden Young found the back of the net after jamming it in at the side of the net. The response from the Frontenacs was exactly what was needed however; as Riley Clark scored a short handed breakaway goal just under two minutes later. Clark stripped the puck from Matthew Perreault, broke free and buried a snapshot by Rye, once again bringing the Frontenacs within a goal.

The third period push started strong for Kingston with a ton of sustained pressure in the Peterborough end, quickyl approaching 40 shots on goal; but Easton Rye and the Petes played spectacular team defense and eventually potted an empty net goal off the stick of Adam Levac to take home with a 4-2 victory; locking in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and securing home ice for the first round. The Frontenacs head to Ottawa to wrap up the regular season tomorrow with a 3:00PM puck drop in the nation's capital.

Round One of the OHL Playoffs kicks off on Friday, March 27th in Ottawa with game one getting underway at 7:00pm. The Frontenacs host games three and four on March 31st and April 2nd, with tickets on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about round one of the OHL Playoffs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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