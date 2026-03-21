Klepov Adds to Historic Season in 5-1 Loss to Greyhounds

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin vs. the Soo Greyhounds

(Saginaw Spirit) Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin vs. the Soo Greyhounds(Saginaw Spirit)

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit took on the Soo Greyhounds at the GFL Memorial Gardens for their final meeting of the season Friday night. The Greyhounds would pick up two goals in the first enroute to a 5-1 win. Nikita Klepov picked up his 37th goal of the season, tying Cole Perfetti's Spirit rookie goal scoring record set in 2019.

Brady Martin opened the scoring for the Greyhounds after he took advantage of a rebound in the crease for his seventh goal of the season. Jordan Charron and Marco Mignosa picked up the assists as the Soo led 1-0 at 11:35.

The Soo extended their lead after Spencer Evans fired in a point shot through traffic to make it 2-0. Noah Laus set up the shot for the primary assist, and Brady Smith picked up the secondary at 13:12

After 1: SAG 0 - 2 SOO (Total Shots: 5 - 16)

Fifty seconds into the second period Brady Martin scored on the power play after he dove after a rebound, batting it in for his second of the game. Jeremy Martin picked up the only assist on the play at the Greyhounds extended their lead to three.

Quinn McKenzie picked up the fourth unanswered for the Greyhounds on the power play after he tipped in Colin Fitzgerald's shot to make it 4-0. Jakub Winkelhofer picked up the secondary assist on the goal at 1:59.

The Greyhounds scored their fifth of the game after Callum Croskery fired in a shot from the left circle for his third of the season. Travis Hayes picked up the primary assist, and Jakub Winkelhofer picked up his second point of the game with the secondary assist at 3:22.

After 2: SAG 0 - 5 SOO (2nd period shots: 6 - 18 Total shots: 11 - 34)

Nikita Klepov put Saginaw on the board after he fired in his record-tying 37th goal of the season from the left circle to make it 5-1. Egor Barabanov and Levi Harper picked up the assist as the Spirit trailed by four at 2:04.

Final: SAG 1 - 5 SOO (3rd period shots 0 - 1, Total shots 20 - 44)

Powerplays: SAG 0/2 SOO 2/7

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (29 saves, 34 shots) Kaleb Papineau (10 saves, 10 shots) SOO: Carter George (19 saves, 20 shots)

The Spirit close the season on Saturday night against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is at 7:05pm.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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