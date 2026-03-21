Kalto Nets Natural Hat Trick, Gens Upset 67's

Published on March 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals defeated the Ottawa 67's in a tightly contested 4-3 game to salvage both the home-and-home and the season series with their division rivals.

The Generals took to the ice dawning the winning jersey designs from the CHL Jersey Contest presented by Real Canadian Superstore. The jerseys will be auctioned off with 100% of proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity to help feed one million kids each year.

Porter Byrd-Leitner and Artem Frolov drew back into the lineup and Isaac Gravelle made his long-awaited return to the crease after 35 games. After allowing just one goal Wednesday afternoon, Ryder Fetterolf got back between the pipes for Ottawa.

Unlike two days ago, it was Oshawa turning up the heat early with 13 of the game's first 16 shots, but Fetterolf came up with some big saves for his team to keep it scoreless after a physical first period.

The Gens did start the second with a power play and capitalized on it for the icebreaker with Onni Kalto one-touching Brooks Rogowski's cross-ice feed past Fetterolf on the rush for his first of three on the night.

The 67's would quickly respond, however, with Frankie Marrelli getting open and wiring a perfect shot upstairs on Gravelle from out high. Just 1:37 after that, Kalto doubled down to reclaim the lead for Oshawa, finishing Owen Griffin's rebound shot in the crease.

After both sides went back-and-forth with power plays throughout the middle frame, Ottawa tied it with 11.1 seconds left in the period after Jasper Kuhta picked off a cross-ice feed out of mid-air for a short-handed breakaway, and he tucked it past Gravelle's left pad.

After the late tying goal in the dying seconds of period two, both teams came out flying to start the third - exchanging chances while showing their physical sides both during plays and after whistles.

With another power play marker less than eight minutes in, Onni Kalto sent the hats flying with this third of the game as he gained the zone and roofed it over Fetterolf's glove to give the Gens their third lead.

Oshawa was in tough for closing out a strong 67's squad late, but they would add to their lead with over three minutes left thanks to Kalto returning the favor to Rogowski from earlier with a great feed and Rogowski put it past Fetterolf to ice it.

Teddy Spitznagel would net his first OHL goal and draw Ottawa within one with less than 30 seconds left, but it would not be enough for a late comeback as the Generals shut the door and held on tight for the victory.

It was a chippy game that carried over from the first of the doubleheader on Wednesday, but the Gens showed up right from the start and knocked off the league's third-best team in Ottawa for their first and only win against them on the season.

Onni Kalto led the way with his first OHL hat trick that got him to the 20-goal mark, and he finished his fantastic night with four points total. However, Isaac Gravelle was the game's hardest worker as he stopped 22 of 25 shots en route to his first victory of the season.

The 67's will head back to the nation's capital for one last game against their first-round opponents the Kingston Frontenacs before the real battle begins between the two in next week's playoffs.

The Generals have one game left in their season - it is against their long-time rivals, the Peterborough Petes on Sunday. For single-game tickets to both games, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Onni Kalto (18) from Brooks Rogowski and Luke Posthumus at 1:25

OTT 1st Goal: Frankie Marrelli (13) from Brock Chitaroni and Shaan Kingwell at 4:43

OSH 2nd Goal: Onni Kalto (19) from Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski at 6:20

OTT 2nd Goal (SH): Jasper Kuhta (31) Unassisted at 19:48

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal (PP): Onni Kalto (20) from Luke Posthumus and Owen Griffin at 7:23

OSH 4th Goal: Brooks Rogowski (15) from Onni Kalto and Owen Griffin at 16:47

OTT 3rd Goal: Teddy Spitznagel (1) Unassisted at 19:32

OTT Power Play: 0/5

OSH Power Play: 2/7

Ryder Fetterolf (OTT): 36 saves on 40 shots

Isaac Gravelle (OSH): 22 saves on 25 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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