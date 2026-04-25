Beaudoin Leads Colts Response to Knot Series 1-1

Published on April 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs returned to the TD Civic Centre on Friday night for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Barrie Colts. Coming off a hard-fought Game 1 victory and holding a 1-0 series lead, the Bulldogs looked to build on their momentum and protect home ice, while the Colts aimed to respond and even the series.

The Brantford Bulldogs came out with pace to start Game 2, looking to generate early pressure after a tightly contested opening in Game 1. Cooper Dennis led the charge, walking into the Colts' zone and snapping a shot, but Colts netminder Ben Hrebik came u p with the stop. At the other end, Kashawn Aitcheson attempted to drive a shot on goal, but Jett Luchanko stepped in with a strong block before it could reach Ryerson Leenders.

Brantford continued to generate chances, with Parker Holmes getting an opportunity that was turned aside by Hrebik. Moments later, Mason Zebeski found space, but Leenders answered with a save of his own to keep the game scoreless. The Bulldogs were awarded the game's first power play and capitalized at 11:17 to take a 1 -0 lead. Jake O'Brien found Marek Vanacker in the slot, where he stepped into a shot and hammered it home for his 7th of the postseason. The Colts looked to respond with a man advantage of their own, but it was O'Brien who generated a dangerous shorthanded chance, break ing in alone and attempting to deke past Hrebik, only to be denied. Barrie would find the equalizer at 14:46, as Parker von Richter fired a shot from the blue line that found Ben Wilmott at the doorstep, where he slipped it past Ryerson Leenders for his 9th of the postseason. The physicality from Game 1 carried over, highlighted by a heavy hit from Ben Danford along the boards. The Bulldogs earned another power play late in the period, where Caleb Malhotra attempted to set up Adam Benak for a one-timer, but the chance came just before the buzzer. After 20 minutes of play, both teams headed to the locker room knotted 1-1, with the Barrie Colts holding a 10-7 edge in shots on goal.

The Brantford Bulldogs opened the middle frame with 1:06 remaining on the man advantage. In the final moments of the power play, Adam Benak fired a shot on goal, but Ben Hrebik came up with a glove stop to keep it out. The Colts grabbed their first lead of the night at 5:22 to make it 2-1. Ben Wilmott fired the initial shot, and while Ryerson Leenders made the save, Brad Gardiner was positioned at the doorstep and directed the rebound past him for his 5th of the postseason. Brantford pushed to respond, with Marek Vanacker generating a chance, but Hrebik shut the door. Barrie then went to the power play, where Cole Beaudoin found space in the slot, only to be denied by Leenders. The Bulldogs created a strong opportunity as Gabriel Frasca raced out of the penalty box.

Cooper Dennis got the initial shot off, and Frasca looked to jump on the rebound, but Hrebik made another key stop. The Bulldogs headed to another power play, where Adam Benak fired a shot that rang off the post and out. Moments later, Adam Jiricek tried to jam one under the pads of Ben Hrebik, but the Colts netminder made the stop. On another man advantage, Benak tried to get a shot through, but Mason Zebeski stepped in with a big block. The Colts capitalized on a power play of their own at 18:30 to extend their lead to 3- 1. Cole Emerton found Kashawn Aitcheson, who fired home his 5th of the postseason. The Bulldogs responded quickly, cutting into the deficit just 23 seconds later. Jake O'Brien set up Adam Jiricek at the blue line, where he blasted a shot past Hrebik for his 6th of the postseason to make it 3-2. Brantford earned another late power play and looked to even the score, but O'Brien's drive in the final seconds was turned aside by Hrebik, sending the Colts down the tunnel with a 3-2 lead.

The Barrie Colts looked to extend their lead early, as Evan Passmore fired a shot from the blue line, but Ryerson Leenders gloved it down. Barrie restored their two-goal cushion at 3:52, as Cole Beaudoin fired a shot over the shoulder of Leenders for his 9th of the postseason. The Brantford Bulldogs then headed to the man advantage, but it was the

Colts who capitalized shorthanded at 6:06. Brad Gardiner won the race and set up Cole Beaudoin, who buried his second of the game and 10th of the postseason to make it 5-2.

Brantford continued to push and found a late response at 17:17 to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Adam Benak found Adam Jiricek, who stepped into a shot and wired it home for his second of the game and 7th of the postseason. The Bulldogs pressed for another late goal, with Marek Vanacker generating a chance, but Ben Hrebik shut the door. The Colts would close out the night with a 5-3 victory, evening the series at 1-1.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals as the series shifts to Sadlon Arena to face the Barrie Colts on Sunday, April 26. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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