Western Conference Finals Game 1- Spitfires Fall Short in Overtime

Published on April 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







KITCHENER, ON - Sam O'Reilly's power-play goal at 18:08 of overtime gave the Kitchener Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Friday night at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, handing Windsor its first loss of the 2026 OHL Playoffs and giving the Rangers a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

O'Reilly Ends It in OT

O'Reilly, one of the most dangerous players in the postseason, capped a back-and-forth contest by converting on a Spitfires penalty - Nathan Villeneuve's high-sticking call - to send a crowd of 7,363 home happy. Christian Humphreys and Cameron Reid drew the assists on the winner, as O'Reilly extended his remarkable playoff run to claim first-star honours.

Period-by-Period

The Spitfires drew first blood just 47 seconds in, as Anthony Cristoforo put Windsor ahead with a goal assisted by Carson Woodall and Andrew Robinson. Kitchener answered quickly, though, as Alexander Bilecki tied it at 4:07 with Vermeulen and Anstis assisting, before Dylan Edwards flipped the lead to the Rangers at 7:18 off helpers from Andonovski and Humphreys. The first period ended 2-1 in favour of Kitchener.

Windsor pulled even in the second period on a goal by Villeneuve at 17:13, assisted by Davis, before Jakub Fibigr gave the Spitfires the lead at 15:58 with McLaughlin and Greentree picking up the assists. The Rangers knotted it again late in the frame, however, as Jack Pridham converted on the power play at 19:49 - assisted by O'Reilly and Humphreys - to send the game to the third period tied 3-3.

Neither side could find the winner in a scoreless third, setting the stage for overtime.

Between the Pipes

Joey Costanzo turned aside 27 shots in the overtime loss, while Kirsch earned the win for Kitchener with 20 saves. Windsor was held scoreless on its lone power-play opportunity, while the Rangers converted twice on four chances.

Up Next

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals goes Sunday, April 26 in Kitchener, with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. Kitchener leads the series 1-0.

By Remo Agostino







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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