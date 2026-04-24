Vann Williamson Commits to Clarkson University

Published on April 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs defenseman Vann Williamson has announced his commitment to Clarkson University for the 2026/27 season, confirming he will not be returning to the Frontenacs organization for his overage season.

Drafted by Kingston in the 4th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Williamson spent his first two seasons in and out of the lineup before breaking out in the 2024-25 season. Williamson found himself on the third pairing on a deep Frontenacs team, collecting 27 points (2-25-27) over a full 68 game season. This past season the Ajax, ON native finished with 37 points (3-34-37) in another full 68 game season. Williamson was also named captain of the Frontenacs following the trade deadline this past January.

Located in Potsam, New York; Clarkson University has produced NHL alumni such as Dave Taylor, Craig Conroy and Erik Cole.

The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club would like to extend their thanks to Vann Williamson for what he brought to the Frontenacs organization and wish him the best of luck at Clarkson University and beyond.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

Vann Williamson Commits to Clarkson University - Kingston Frontenacs

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