Back at the Den

Published on March 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The 2026 OHL Playoffs are heating up as the Sudbury Wolves return to home ice looking to bounce back against the Brantford Bulldogs. Game 3 is set for tonight at 7:05 p.m., with Game 4 to follow on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

The Wolves enter Game 3 trailing the series 2-0 after two hard-fought contests in Brantford. Fans can expect an exciting atmosphere for Game 3, proudly sponsored by Harley-Davidson. Attendees will have the chance to win incredible prizes, including a 2025 Sportster S motorcycle. Be sure to visit the Harley-Davidson booth in the lower concourse for details on how to enter.

Game 4 on Thursday night will be sponsored by Floors and Extras. They will be randomly selecting a fan during the game to win great prizes throughout the game from Lively Golf!

The Wolves return home, falling 2-0 in the series after two hard-fought games in Brantford. In Game one, the Wolves kept pushing back when Daniel Berehowsky and Hudson Chitaroni scored, bringing the game within one until nine minutes remaining in the third period, when Adam Benak scored on a penalty shot, before Luca Testa sealed the 6-2 win for Brantford. Paolo Frasca played solid between the pipes, stopping 37 of the 43 shots he faced, while also grabbing Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night.

Game two was a similar story; Brantford jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the first before JC Lemieux cut the lead to one goal at the end of the first period. Midway through the second period, Jan Chovan on the power play scored to tie the game at two. Philip Govedaris scored shortly after to give the Bulldogs the lead. The Wolves Battled hard keeping it a close contest before Marek Vanacker scored on the Wolves empty net to secure the 4-2 win. Once again Paolo Frasca had a standout performance in net stopping 24 of the 27 shots faced, including several key saved to keep the game within reach.

The are back at home for games three and four Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2. Fans can follow all the action live via the Wolves' free Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or watch the games on FloHockey HERE.

Early Bird Season Tickets for the 2026-27 season are also now available, offering the best value, priority access, and exclusive member benefits. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to take advantage of Early Bird pricing. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Let's pack the Den and show why we are one of the toughest buildings to play in across the entire OHL. Your energy can make the difference as the Wolves look to shift momentum back in their favour on home ice. Be loud, wear your colours, and help create an atmosphere that fuels the team from puck drop to the final buzzer.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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