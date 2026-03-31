Maleek McGowan Named a Finalist for OHL Overage Player of the Year

Published on March 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced finalists for the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Overage Player of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Team nominees were required to receive 20% of the vote from General Managers within their own conference to advance to the final ballot as award finalists.

This year's Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy finalists include:

Maleek McGowan (D, Kingston Frontenacs) - 62 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 PTS.

An intense, hard-hitting competitor who goes all-out in all facets of the game, defenceman Maleek McGowan posted career-highs in goals (14) and points (36), playing in a top-pairing role on the Fronts blue line. The former 10th round pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection has developed into a reliable option for coaches and an easy player to get behind for the fans in Kingston. McGowan was on the radar as a finalist for both best bodychecker and best shot blocker in the Eastern Conference on the OHL Coaches Poll.

Other nominees up for the award are Jack Pridham (Kitchener Rangers), Cooper Foster (Ottawa) and Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds). The OHL will announce the winner of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as Overage Player of the Year on Tuesday, April 7th.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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