Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit (8) vs Kitchener Rangers (1) - Game 3

Published on March 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (0-2) host the Kitchener Rangers (2-0) for Game 3 of their opening round playoffs series on March 31st, 2026, at the Dow Event Center. The Spirit look to respond after dropping the first two games in Kitchener over the weekend.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05pm.

Tickets

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey Great Lakes Sports & Entertainment Network

(Antenna: 5.2 Charter/Spectrum: Channel 199 Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 1182)

Series so Far (KIT leads 2-0):

The Rangers took Game 1 in Kitchener, with Sam O'Reilly and Christian Humphreys each scoring twice in the win. The Rangers were perfect on the power play, capitalizing on all three opportunities as well as staying out of the box themselves, giving Saginaw no power play chances. Despite Dima Zhilkin scoring twice and adding an assist, the Spirit would fall 6-4 after the Rangers scored three third period goals.

In Game 2, neither team found the back of the net until the third period, where the Rangers pushed for four in the final frame. Sam O'Reilly would have the game winner, opening the scoring early in the third for a 4-0 Rangers victory. The Rangers pressured the Spirit both offensively and defensively, stopping all three power play opportunities and holding the Spirit to shotless in the third period. Christian Kirsch stood strong in the net for Kitchener, stopping 14 shots for his first career playoff shutout.

Players to Watch:

Dima Zhilkin continues to lead the Spirit in scoring this postseason after a three-point Game 1 (2G-1A). Though he and the Spirit were held off the scoresheet in Game 2, Zhilkin helped the Spirit significantly in the faceoff dot (7/10, 70%). Zhilkin had 75 points (36G-39A) in 59 games this season, with one goal and one assist in three games against Kitchener.

Center Egor Barabanov also enjoyed a multi-point Game 1, with a goal and an assist. He finished his first OHL season with points in each of his last six contests (2G-8A-10P). Barabanov was second in team scoring this season behind Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy winner Nikita Klepov and was the fourth-highest scorer in the OHL with 91 points. His 63 regular season assists were second to only Brantford's Jake O'Brien.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

With a goal on Sunday night, Sam O'Reilly picked up his third goal of the playoffs as well as the game-winner in Game 2. O'Reilly picked up two goals and an assist in Game 1 for a three-point night, and is two points away from his 40th career OHL playoff point. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect had four points (1G-3A) in four games against the Spirit in the regular season and now has four points (3G-1A) in two games against them in the playoffs.

Goaltender Christian Kirsch stopped all 14 shots in Game 2 for his first career playoff shutout. Kirsch finished the regular season with four shutouts, tied for the second-most in the OHL. The San Jose Sharks prospect has both Kitchener wins in the series, a 2.00 playoff GAA and .897 SV%. Including the end of the regular season, Kirsch has wins in eight of his last ten starts dating back to February 20th.

Kitchener's NHL Drafted Players: Luke Ellinas (OTT), Gabriel Chiarot (VAN), Sam O'Reilly (TBL), Jack Pridham (CHI), Christian Humphreys (COL), Matthew Hlacar (TOR), Luca Romano (NYI), Cameron Reid (NSH), Andrew MacNeil (MTL), Christian Kirsch (SJ), Matthew Andonovski (OTT), Jared Woolley (LAK)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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