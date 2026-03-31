Game 3 - March 31 - WSR at GUE

Published on March 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Back at the Sleeman Centre for game 3 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs presented by Nissan!

The 2027 Memorial Cup is coming, and we want YOU to be part of it! We're looking for enthusiastic volunteers to. Stop by our volunteer registration table behind Section 101 at tonight's game to sign up or learn more! Click here for more information.

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Ranked 54th overall by NHL Central Scouting on their mid-season ranking report

Finished the regular season with 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points in 53 games played

Has the Storm's lone playoff goal

Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires

Liam Greentree

34th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

26th overall pick of LA in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Finished the regular season with 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points in 52 games played

Has 3 goals and 1 assist during the playoff series so far

First Round Series vs. Windsor Spitfires...

Game 1 - Thursday, March 26 @ WSR 7:05pm - 4-0 Windsor

Game 2 - Saturday, March 28 @ WSR 7:05pm - 4-1 Windsor

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31 vs. WSR 6:30pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2 vs. WSR 7:07pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 4 @ WSR 7:05pm *

Game 6 - Monday, April 6 vs. WSR 6:30pm *

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7 @ WSR 7:05pm *

* -if necessary

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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