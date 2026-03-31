OHL Announces Finalists for Overage Player of the Year

Published on March 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced finalists for the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Overage Player of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Team nominees were required to receive 20% of the vote from General Managers within their own conference to advance to the final ballot as award finalists.

This year's Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy finalists include:

Maleek McGowan (D, Kingston Frontenacs) - 62 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 PTS.

An intense, hard-hitting competitor who goes all-out in all facets of the game, defenceman Maleek McGowan posted career-highs in goals (14) and points (36), playing in a top-pairing role on the Fronts blue line. The former 10th round pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection has developed into a reliable option for coaches and an easy player to get behind for the fans in Kingston. McGowan was on the radar as a finalist for both best bodychecker and best shot blocker in the Eastern Conference on the OHL Coaches Poll.

Jack Pridham (RW, Kitchener Rangers) - 65 GP, 46 G, 44 A, 90 PTS.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham had an overage season to remember, finishing second in OHL goal-scoring with 46 tallies while registering an impressive plus-38 rating. The 6-foot-2, 185Ib. right-wing from Stouffville finished second in OHL shorthanded goals with six, while burying the third-most power play markers with 16. Pridham scored three hat-tricks during the regular season. He was voted as the Western Conference's best shot in the OHL Coaches Poll.

Cooper Foster (C, Ottawa 67's) - 66 GP, 29 G, 37 A, 66 PTS.

Fifth-year Ottawa 67's veteran Cooper Foster was a leader for his team throughout the season, helping them exceed all expectations after entering the year unranked on the preseason edition of OHL Power Rankings as voted by members of the media. Foster posted career-highs in goals (29), assists (37) and points (66) with a plus/minus rating of plus-34. The Sault Ste. Marie native developed into a point-per-game player under 67's Head Coach Dave Cameron.

Marco Mignosa (RW, Soo Greyhounds) - 65 GP, 35 G, 54 A, 89 PTS.

Graduating as one of the longest tenured Greyhounds in franchise history, Marco Mignosa capped-off his OHL career with career-highs in assists (54) and points (89) while finishing as the club's all-time leader in career shorthanded goals (14). The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has been relied upon in all situations by Head Coach John Dean, and was recognized in three different categories (smartest player, best penalty killer, best shootout shooter) in the OHL Coaches Poll.

The OHL will announce the winner of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as Overage Player of the Year on Tuesday, April 7th.







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