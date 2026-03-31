Round One Game Three: Kitchener Rangers vs. Saginaw Spirit

Published on March 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Saginaw, MI - After a successful opening weekend, the Kitchener Rangers head to the Dow Event Centre in Saginaw for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 series lead. Kitchener will look to extend their series lead against the Spirit tonight. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 471 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 2:

It was a dominant night at the Aud for the Rangers, as they shut out the Spirit with a 4-0 win. The first two periods went scoreless, with neither team able to find the back of the net. Less than a minute into the third, Sam O'Reilly opened the scoring, marking his third goal in two games. Just two minutes later, Gabriel Chiarot added another to give Kitchener a 2-0 lead. The momentum continued as Tanner Lam got on the board four minutes later, and Cameron Reid sealed the victory with a goal late in the game, collecting his second goal in two games.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (2-0-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Gabriel Chiarot joined the team midway through the season in a trade with the Brampton Steelheads. This postseason marks his third playoff appearance. Across those runs, Chiarot has played 11 games and recorded two goals. His goal on Sunday came unassisted and served as an insurance marker, highlighting his ability to create scoring chances on his own. With his consistent performance throughout the season and a strong start in Game 2, Chiarot is expected to be a key contributor for Kitchener in this playoff race.

Carson Campbell also played an important role in the game, contributing an assist and earning first star honours. His assist came on Sam O'Reilly's game-winning goal. This is Campbell's second postseason and in just two games this year, he has already matched and surpassed his production from last season, recording a pair of assists. The shutdown defenceman continues to provide strong support on both ends of the ice, showing clear progress and impact early in the playoffs.

Dylan Edwards picked up his two first points of the playoffs, recording an assist on both of Sam O'Reilly's and Cameron Reid's goals. Edwards is playing in his third OHL playoffs, having recorded over a point per game in both previous experiences. He recorded nine points in six games in 2024 and fifteen in nine games in 2025.

Tanner Lam recorded his first playoff goal this year after a strong regular season where he had 48 points in 67 games. The Ranger forward also had a strong playoff run last year with 8 points in 16 games. Lam looks to be a strong contributor on the scoresheet as well as a leader with experience as this is also his third career playoff appearance.

Goaltending:

Kirsch

In the crease for the Kitchener Rangers, Christian Kirsch delivered a standout performance on Sunday, recording his first career playoff shutout in Game 2. Kirsch turned aside all 14 shots he faced and currently ranks seventh among goaltenders this postseason, posting a .897 save percentage and a 2.00 goals against average through two games.

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (0-2-0-0)

Spirit to Watch:

Egor Barabanov finished second in scoring for the Saginaw Spirit during the regular season. Although he didn't register a point in Game 2, Barabanov made an impact in Game 1, recording a goal and an assist. In his first OHL season, this marks his first appearance in the playoffs. After a strong start, he'll look to continue producing as Saginaw heads into Game 3.

Nikita Klepov led the team in points during the regular season and finished atop the league standings. It's an impressive achievement, especially in his first OHL season, just like Barabanov. Klepov recorded two assists in Game 1 but has yet to find the back of the net. He'll be aiming to make an even bigger impact as the series continues.

Saginaw captain, Dimian Zhilkin recorded two goals and an assist in Game 1, earning him second star honours.

Goaltending:

Shurygin

In net, Stepan Shurygin faced 27 shots from the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday, turning aside 23 of them in a busy night between the pipes. While he made several key saves early on, the pressure from Kitchener in the third period proved difficult to handle, as Shurygin finished with a .852 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Tuesday night's game will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak 471 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After facing the Spirit in Game 3 on Tuesday in Saginaw, the Rangers will remain on the road for Game 4 at the Dow Event Centre on Thursday, April 2nd. Puck drop on Thursday is set for 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.