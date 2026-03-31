Must-Win Feel in the Air for Game Three Tonight

Published on March 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The series shifts back to Kingston tonight with plenty on the line for the Frontenacs, who return home trailing 2-0 in their opening round matchup against the Ottawa 67's. Despite the uphill climb, there's a confidence around the group after two games in the nation's capital that showed this series is far tighter than the results suggest.

Game one may have gotten away from Kingston on the scoreboard, but it was a back and forth battle that could have tilted either way for long stretches. In game two, the Frontenacs took a clear step forward; especially in the third period, where they pushed the pace, controlled possession, and made life difficult for Ottawa in all three zones. It was the kind of response that can carry over into a pivotal game three on home ice. There's a sense in the Frontenacs mind that they can win.

That late push in Ottawa is something Kingston will look to build on tonight. When the Frontenacs are at their best, they're aggressive on the forecheck, disruptive through the neutral zone, and relentless around the net. If they can replicate that third period intensity over a full 60 minutes, they'll give themselves a strong chance to flip the momentum in this series.

Discipline and execution will be key. Ottawa has proven they can capitalize on mistakes, and Kingston will need to limit turnovers while staying structured defensively. At the same time, generating more traffic in front of Ryder Fetterolf in the 67's net and cashing in on scoring chances will be critical in breaking through.

Now, backed by a home crowd and a familiar environment, the Frontenacs have an opportunity to reset the tone of the series. Game three isn't just important it's a turning point. A win brings Kingston right back into the fight, while another strong performance could shift all the pressure onto Ottawa heading into game four.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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