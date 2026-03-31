2026 OHL Cup Day 1 Recap

Published on March 31, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) got underway on Monday with four wild card play-in matchups followed by 15 games on the round robin schedule.

The Ajax-Pickering Raiders, The Hill Academy, Upper Canada Cyclones and Barrie Colts emerged as wild card teams following morning wins.

Ottawa Jr. 67's forward Alexandre Saulnier, Vaughan Kings forward Kane Cloutier and TPH Hockey forward Nathan Pavelski came away as top point producers following Day 1 action, each producing five points.

Notably, Hill Academy forward Tanner Adams scored a pair of hat-tricks including one in the morning's wild card action followed by another in a 4-2 win over the Huron-Perth Lakers.

2026 OHL Cup Wild Card Play-In Results

WC 1 - Ajax-Pickering Raiders 4 vs. Mississauga Senators 3 - 3OT

Ajax-Pickering MVP - Tanner Gibson (G) - 29 SV

Senators MVP - Massimo Tomassi (G) - 35 SV

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WC 2 - Hill Academy 5 vs. Biosteel Academy 2

Hill Academy MVP - Matteo Orlando (G) - 29 SV

Biosteel MVP - Kayden Cook (D) - 1G

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WC 3 - Upper Canada Cyclones 2 vs. Ottawa Valley Titans 0

Upper Canada MVP - Kellen McKeown (G) - 34 SV

Ottawa Valley MVP - Marcus Smolcic (G) - 31 SV

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WC 4 - Barrie Colts 5 vs. Central Ontario Wolves 2

Barrie MVP - Luka Dragojevic (F) - 2G

Central Ontario MVP - Finn Ellery (F)

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2026 OHL Cup Day 1 Results

Game 1 - Quinte Red Devils 5 vs. Vaughan Kings 2

Quinte MVP - Nathan Ferriss (G) - 31 SV

Vaughan MVP - Adrian Sgro (D) - 1G

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Game 2 - Markham Majors 3 vs. Ottawa Jr. 67's 2

Markham MVP - Ryder Nobes (F) - 2G

Ottawa MVP - Alexandre Makaridze (F)

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Game 3 - Toronto Jr. Canadiens 4 vs. Niagara North Stars 2

Jr. Canadiens MVP - Brayden Grima (F) - 2G, 1A

Niagara North MVP - Evan Hoven (F) - 1A

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Game 4 - TPH Hockey 13 vs. Thunder Bay Kings 1

TPH MVP - Jake Hall (D) - 2G

Thunder Bay MVP - Darwin Brinkman (D)

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Game 5 - Eastern Ontario Wild 4 vs. Sun County Panthers 2

Eastern Ontario MVP - Isaac Charbonneau (F) - 2A

Sun County MVP - Nash Fuerth (F) - 2G

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Game 6 - Toronto Marlboros 4 vs. York-Simcoe Express 2

Marlboros MVP - Braden Reilly (F) - 2G, 1A

York-Simcoe MVP - Justin Watkins (F)

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Game 7 - Upper Canada College Blues 4 vs. Brantford 99ers 3 - OT

Upper Canada MVP - Max Fransen (D) - 1G

Brantford MVP - Carson Vukelich (F) - 1G

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Game 8 - Hill Academy 4 vs. Huron-Perth Lakers 2

Hill Academy MVP - Tanner Adams (F) - 3G

Huron-Perth MVP - Rylan Da Costa (G) - 26 SV

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Game 9 - Don Mills Flyers 2 vs. London Jr. Knights 1

Don Mills MVP - Brady Nash (F) - 2G

London MVP - Quinn Roberts (F) - 1G

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Game 10 - Ottawa Jr. 67's 7 vs. Upper Canada Cyclones 1

Ottawa MVP - Alexandre Saulnier (F) - 2G

Upper Canada MVP - Brayson Heuff (D)

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Game 11 - Toronto Jr. Canadiens 4 vs. Ajax-Pickering Raiders 1

Jr. Canadiens MVP - Jace Voortman (F) - 1G, 1A

Ajax-Pickering MVP - Caden Cousineau (F)

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Game 12 - Vaughan Kings 5 vs. Team NOHA 2

Vaughan MVP - Kane Cloutier (F) - 2G, 2A

Team NOHA - Alex Proulx (F) - 1G

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Game 13 - Markham Majors 3 vs. Credit River Capitals 0

Markham MVP - Jack Samek (F) - 1A

Credit River MVP - Aaron Archer (G) - 26 SV

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Game 14 - TPH Hockey 3 vs. Barrie Colts 2

TPH MVP - Caiven Walos (F) - 1G, 1A

Barrie MVP - Gavin O'Connell (F) - 1G

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Game 15 - Sun County Panthers 2 vs. Niagara North Stars 2

Sun County MVP - Ryder Cheswick (F) - 1G

Niagara North MVP - Jacob Greene (F) - 1G

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The 2026 OHL Cup round robin continues on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by the Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals on Thursday, culminating in Saturday's Championship Final at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, beginning at 2:00pm.

All games are available live and on demand through GameOnStream.

For full coverage of the 2026 OHL Cup, visit ohlcup.ca.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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