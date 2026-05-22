Spirit Begin 25th Anniversary Celebration with Logo Reveal

Published on May 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit began their celebration of 25 seasons in Saginaw on Friday afternoon by unveiling a special 25th anniversary logo. The incorporation of silver into a brand-new shield is a nod to the team's "Silver Anniversary." The logo will appear at center ice at the Dow Event Center in 2026-2027 and on a specialty alternate jersey to be unveiled later this offseason.

Richard J. Garber and Wren Blair brought an OHL franchise to Saginaw for the 2002-2003 season, and a name-the-team competition among local elementary school students dubbed it the Spirit. Since that first season, the team has seen millions of fans through the Dow Event Center, sent more than 50 players and staff to the National Hockey League, claimed four West Division titles, and won the 2024 Memorial Cup on home ice.

The 25th season of Saginaw Spirit hockey will be a celebration of the countless moments that make up the team's history, the players who have forged legacies in Saginaw, and of the team's fans who have supported them for more than a generation. As the offseason continues, stay tuned for more ways to celebrate 25 years of Spirit hockey.







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