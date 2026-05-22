Bulldogs Sign Penn State Commit Owen DeGraff

Published on May 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of Penn State commit, forward Owen DeGraff from the Waterloo Black Hawks to a Standard Players Agreement.

DeGraff, from Odessa, FL, comes to the Bulldogs following a single season in the USHL after being a standout for the previous three with the Long Island Gulls AAA program. A power forward with a 6'3", 200lbs frame, DeGraff possesses a nose for the net and the ability to make plays, racking up 26 goals & 51 assists for 77 points in 78 games in his draft year on Long Island. DeGraff flashed the offensive side of his game in Iowa in the 2025-26 season but became known for his hard to play against style, wearing down opposing defense corps with a heavy and fast forecheck.

DeGraff capped his 2025-26 season being named to the USHL All-Academic Team and skated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game showcasing his hard-working style in advance of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

"Owen DeGraff is a player we identified as someone who fits exactly what we're building in Brantford." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He brings size, competitiveness, and a heavy power forward identity that's hard to find. He has the ability to score, get to the difficult areas of the ice, and impact the game in a variety of ways. We believe his style of play and willingness to compete will make him a very important piece of our group moving forward."

"I am very excited to be a part of this first-class organization. Can't wait to wear the Bulldogs jersey!" said Owen DeGraff on signing.







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