Kitchener Rangers Begin Memorial Cup Journey against the Host Kelowna Rockets

Published on May 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kelowna, BC - After an 18-year wait, the Blueshirts are back on junior hockey's biggest stage. The Kitchener Rangers open their 2026 Memorial Cup campaign Friday night in Kelowna, facing the host Kelowna Rockets in a high-stakes showdown at Prospera Place. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PST as Kitchener launches its pursuit of a third national title.

TV: TSN/RDS (Canada)

TV: The NHL Network (US)

Video Stream: Victory Plus

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PLAYOFF RESULTS

The OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers took care of the Barrie Colts in four games, en route to hoisting their 5th J. Ross. Robertson Cup in franchise history. Sam O'Reilly (3G 3A) and Dylan Edwards (3G 3A) led the way for the Blueshirts in the final series as they each recorded six points in the four-game set. The Kitchener Rangers held an impressive playoff record of 16-2-0 during the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

Round 1: Saginaw Spirit, Round 2: Soo Greyhounds, Round 3: Windsor Spitfires, Round 4: Barrie Colts

The host, Kelowna Rockets were knocked out of the WHL playoffs in the second round by the eventual WHL Champion, Everett Silvertips, in five games. Kelowna swept Kamloops before its second round elimination. Vojtech Cihar led the Rockets in scoring during their playoff run with 13 points (6G, 7A) in nine games. Kelowna held a record of 5-4, dropping one game in overtime.

Round 1: Kamloops, Round 2: Everett Silvertips

HEAD-TO-HEAD

More than two decades after their last meeting on the Memorial Cup stage, the Kitchener Rangers and Kelowna Rockets are set to collide again in Kelowna. The clubs last met during round-robin play at the 2003 Memorial Cup in Quebec City, where Kitchener earned a 4-2 victory on its way to capturing the Memorial Cup Trophy. Now, 23 years later, both teams return to the pinnacle of junior hockey, with another chance to chase the ultimate prize. The Rangers arrive following their deepest playoff run, while the Rockets open the tournament on home ice in front of a Kelowna crowd for what promises to be a marquee showdown.

RANGERS ROUND UP (16-2-0-0)

The Kitchener Rangers played spirited hockey throughout the 2026 playoffs having only dropped two total games for a record of 16-2. The 2026 OHL Championship run included series wins against Saginaw, Sault Ste Marie, Windsor and Barrie.

The Rangers were led by Red Tilson (Regular Season MVP) and Wayne Gretzky (Playoff MVP) Winner Sam O'Reilly. O'Reilly, after being acquired from the London Knights earlier in the year recorded 43 points in just 28 games with the Blueshirts heading into the 2026 playoffs where O'Reilly finished second in total scoring with 28 points (17G, 11A) in 18 games.

Dylan Edwards was right behind O'Reilly in production for the Rangers. In what is Edwards' final year in the OHL, the overage forward recorded 87 points (40G, 47A) between both the Erie Otters and the Kitchener Rangers. Edwards continued his scoring touch through the playoffs as he recorded 25 points (14G 11A) in 18 games including four points and the overtime winner in Game 3 of the OHL Finals.

Jack Pridham makes his return to Kelowna after calling West Kelowna home for parts of two seasons from 2023-2025 where he was a member of the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL. Pridham was the leading scorer for the Rangers during the regular season potting 46 goals and adding 44 assists to finish the campaign with 90 points, earning him Overage Player of the Year honours taking home the Leo Lalonde Trophy becoming the third consecutive Ranger to win that award (Sop, 2024 & Parsons, 2025). Although scoring just two goals in 18 playoff games, Pridham is still pacing at just under a point-per-game with 15 assists.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE ROCKETS (5-4-0-0)

Kelowna finished the WHL regular season with a record of 38-21-6-3, good enough for fourth place in the Western Conference. They would play the first seeded Kamloops Blazers in the first round, taking care of them in four games, before ultimately losing in the second round to the now WHL Champion Everett Silvertips.

Tij Iginla highlights this Rockets team as the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and will look to do something that his father Jarome did twice in his CHL career, which is win the Memorial Cup. Iginla led the Rockets during the regular season as he recorded 90 points (41G, 49A) in 48 games. Iglina also represented Canada at this year's World Junior Championships, helping the team earn a Bronze medal while also recording 8 points (4G, 4A) in seven games.

Rockets captain Carson Wetsch is another component to this Rockets team as the San Jose prospect finished second in team scoring during the regular season with 72 points (22G, 50A) in 60 games. Wetsch, a 3rd-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft also picked up four points (2G, 2A) this post season.

Czech forward Vojtěch Čihař had himself a nice WHL playoff debut as he only featured in 31 regular season games. The Kings second-round pick picked up 13 points in nine playoff games for the Rockets which led the team. Čihař was also a crucial player for the Czechs in this year's World Junior Championships as the forward picked up 12 points in seven games en route to a Silver Medal and second World Junior medal of his career.

Another Czech left winger, Tomáš Poletín, also made his presence felt during the 2026 WHL Playoffs, finishing with five points (2G, 3A) in nine appearances. He also appeared at the 2026 World Junior Championship alongside Čihař, with both players representing Czechia on the international stage.

Drafted Rockets:

Kelowna have eight drafted players. Tij Iginla (UTA) highlights the group as he was picked 6th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. Peyton Kettles (PIT) and Vojtech Cihar (LAK) were both selected in the 2nd round in the 2025 NHL draft. Hiroki Gojsic (NSH) and Carson Wetsch (SJS) were both picked in the 3rd round in 2024 while Hayden Paupanekis (MTL) was picked in the 3rd round in 2025. Tomas Poletin (NYI) was picked in the 4th round in 2025 and Parker Alcos (VAN) was picked in the 6th round in 2024.

Broadcast Coverage:

All games will be broadcasted live on TSN/RDS in Canada and on The NHL Network in the United States. Games will also be broadcasted live on the radio through 570 NewsRadio Kitchener where you will hear the familiar voices of Mike Farwell and Josh Piercey. Streaming services are available through the Victory + platform.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will have two days off following tonight's opening game. Monday, May 25th they will face off against the WHL Champions Everett Silvertips. Puck Drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. EST.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

Kitchener Rangers Begin Memorial Cup Journey against the Host Kelowna Rockets - Kitchener Rangers

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