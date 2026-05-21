Kitchener Rangers Broadcast Schedule Details and Information

Published on May 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kelowna, BC - Memorial Cup action begins tomorrow night as your Kitchener Rangers open up their tournament against the host Kelowna Rockets. All games will be broadcasted live on TSN/RDS in Canada and on The NHL Network in the United States. Games will also be broadcasted live on the radio through 570 NewsRadio Kitchener where you will hear the familiar voices of Mike Farwell and Josh Piercey. Streaming services are available through the Victory + platform.

Game 1: Friday, May 22nd at 6:00 p.m. PST/ 9:00 p.m. EST | TSN 1/3

Game 2: Monday, May 25th at 6:00 p.m. PST/ 9:00 p.m. EST | TSN 1/3

Game 3: Tuesday, May 26th at 6:00 p.m. PST/ 9:00 p.m. EST | TSN 3/4/5

Tie-Breaker: Thursday, May 28th at 6:00 p.m. PST/ 9:00 p.m. EST | TSN 1/3 (if necessary)

Semi Final Friday, May 29th at 6:00 p.m. PST/ 9:00 p.m. EST | TSN 1/3

Championship Game: Sunday, May 31st 4:00 p.m. PST/ 7:00 p.m. EST | TSN 1/3/4







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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