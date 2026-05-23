Rangers Shut out Rockets in 2026 Tournament Opener

Published on May 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers' Sam O'Reilly versus Kelowna Rockets' Tij Iginla

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers' Sam O'Reilly versus Kelowna Rockets' Tij Iginla(Kitchener Rangers)

The Kitchener Rangers scored three times in the third period as part of a 5-0 win over the host Kelowna Rockets on the opening night of the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Dylan Edwards, Jared Woolley (LA), Jack Pridham (CHI), Sam O'Reilly (TB) and Haeden Ellis scored for the Rangers while Christian Kirsch (SJ) stopped all 24 shots he faced in the win.

Kelowna's Harrison Boettiger made 34 saves in defeat.

Leading 2-0 after 40, Pridham got the Rangers' third at 11:32 as he found himself in behind the Rockets defence before he beat Boettiger glove side with a wrister.

O'Reilly made it four only 1:22 later when his backhander ensured he scored in his third straight Memorial Cup. Ellis completed the scoring with 5:46 left in regulation when Alexander Bilecki's shot hit him as he drove to the crease.

Edwards scored the first goal of the tournament at 4:38 of the first as from essentially the goal line he banked a shot in off of Boettiger's arm after Carson Campbell's initial shot had gone wide of the net.

Kitchener doubled its lead late in the second through Woolley who pinched down low and buried Pridham's pass from behind the net. In his 10th career Memorial Cup game, it was Woolley's first point at the tournament.

Kirsch's shutout is the first at the tournament in two years when London blanked Drummondville 4-0 when Michael Simpson made 31 saves. Kelowna's Peyton Kettles (PIT) made his return to the line-up as he played his first game since Nov. 8.

Kelowna is back in action Sunday when they face Chicoutimi while the Rangers will battle the Silvertips Monday.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 22 - Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna

May 23 - Game 2: Everett vs. Chicoutimi - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 24 - Game 3: Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 25 - Game 4: Everett vs. Kitchener - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 26 - Game 5: Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 27 - Game 6: Kelowna vs. Everett - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 28 - Tie-breaker (if necessary) - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 29 - Semi-final - 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

May 31 - Final - 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

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