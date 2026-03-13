Spitfires Fall in Overtime Thriller to Greyhounds

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires earned a point but fell just short on Thursday night, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Soo Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre in front of 5,289 fans.

Windsor struck first midway through the opening period while on the power play. Anthony Cristoforo blasted home his first of the night at 9:17, finishing a setup from Jack Nesbitt and Liam Greentree to give the Spitfires a 1-0 lead.

The Greyhounds answered later in the frame as Brady Martin scored at 12:08, assisted by Marco Mignosa and Jordan Charron, sending the game to the intermission tied 1-1.

Special teams played a big role early in the second period. The Greyhounds took their first lead of the night on the power play at 4:00 when Marco Mignosa buried a chance from Jakub Winkelhofer and Jeremy Martin.

Windsor responded quickly and again leaned on their power play. Just 45 seconds later, Cristoforo struck for his second of the game at 4:45, finishing the same trio connection with Nesbitt and Greentree to tie the contest at 2-2.

The Spitfires grabbed the lead midway through the period when Caden Harvey found the back of the net at 10:51, converting a feed from Beksultan Makysh to put Windsor ahead 3-2 after forty minutes.

The Greyhounds pushed back in the third. Mignosa continued his strong night by tying the game 3-3 at 9:09, finishing a play started by Callum Croskery.

Neither team could break the deadlock in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Greyhounds completed the comeback as Mignosa finished off a pass from Brady Martin and Lukas Fischer at 2:26, sealing the 4-3 overtime victory and recording a hat trick performance.

Cristoforo led the Spitfires with two power-play goals, while Harvey added Windsor's other tally. Nesbitt and Greentree each finished with two assists.

Between the pipes, Joey Costanzo turned aside 22 shots for Windsor, while Soo netminder Carter George made 27 saves to earn the win.

Windsor finished 2-for-3 on the power play, while Soo went 1-for-2.

Three Stars of the Game

Marco Mignosa (SOO)

Anthony Cristoforo (WSR) - 2 goals

Brady Martin (SOO) - 1 goal, 1 assist

The Spitfires will look to bounce back as they continue their homestand at the WFCU Centre.







