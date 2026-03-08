Firebirds Pull Away in Third to Defeat Spitfires 4-2

Published on March 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires dropped a 4-2 decision to the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

Windsor opened the scoring late in the first period on the power play. With just 37 seconds remaining in the frame, Andrew Robinson buried his 27th of the season at 19:23 after a setup from AJ Spellacy and Alex Pharand, giving the Spitfires a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The Spitfires doubled their advantage just seconds into the second period. Only 23 seconds after the puck dropped, Liam Greentree finished a play created by Jack Nesbitt, pushing Windsor ahead 2-0.

Flint responded quickly and began to swing the momentum. Xavier Tessier got the Firebirds on the board at 1:55 of the second period with a goal assisted by Charlie Murata and Ihnat Pazii. Later in the period, Jimmy Lombardi tied the game at 11:15, converting a feed from Nathan Aspinall and Luka Graziano.

The Firebirds took control early in the third period. Just 46 seconds into the frame, Kevin He gave Flint its first lead of the night, finishing a play from Darian Anderson.

Windsor pressed for the equalizer in the final minutes and pulled goaltender Joey Costanzo for the extra attacker, but Flint sealed the game when Jimmy Lombardi scored into the empty net at 18:28 to make it 4-2.

Costanzo made 31 saves in the loss for the Spitfires, while Flint goaltender Mason Vaccari turned aside 32 shots to earn first-star honors.

The Spitfires finished the night 1-for-1 on the power play, while Flint did not receive a power-play opportunity. Flint outshot Windsor 35-34.

Windsor will look to bounce back tomorrow at home vs. Kitchener at 4:05PM







