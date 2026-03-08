Attack Clinches Spot for 2025/26 Playoffs After Overtime 5-4 Win against Sarnia Sting

Published on March 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack were ready to bounce back after a tough night in Guelph Friday night. Now taking on the Sarnia Sting for a Saturday night at the Bayshore, the Bears took a 5-4 victory in overtime, earning Owen Sound a spot in the 2025/26 Playoffs. Up on the board for the Attack was Lenny Greenberg with two goals and Pierce Mbuyi, Elliot Arnett and Nicholas Sykora all with a goal each. In between the pipes for Owen Sound was Goaltender Matthew Koprowski making 30 saves of 34 shots from the Sting.

An early powerplay goal for the Sting by Easton Walos opened the scoring 1-0 Sarnia in the first period. The Attack intercepting play would gain possession of the puck. Mbuyi at the bottom of the circle would pass across to an open Greenberg in front of the net. Greenberg firing off a shot would make his 12th of the season and tied up the game 1-1 for the Attack in the first 20 minutes.

A fast turn around into the second period left the Attack on a powerplay advantage. Lenny Greenberg setting up, into the slot for Mbuyi, tipping the puck in behind the goalie crease. Sting would answer back within minutes, another goal from Walos, making his second of the game and tying the game back up 2-2. After a top performance glove save from Sarnia goaltender Quinlan, play was set back to the left-hand circle. Tristan Delisle taking the faceoff would win the puck for the Attack, passing it off to Elliot Arnett, with a one-timer over the shoulder of Quinlan. The Attack now had a one goal lead 3-2 over the Sting.

goals from Matthew Manza and Tyler Challenger for the Sting would put the Sting ahead 4-3 over the Attack part way through the frame. With under a minute remaining in regulation, Harry Nansi at the top of the circle would swing around to make the pass to teammate Greenberg. Greenberg making the shot would record his second goal of the game and his 13th goal of the season. the Attack now tied 4-4 with Sarnia would head to overtime.

2 minutes and 31 seconds into overtime, Nicholas Sykora would wow the crowd with a walkout front goal bringing the Attack to a victory of 5-4 the Sarnia Sting.

Next up for the Bears is another road trip, this time to Brampton for an 11am game against the Steelheads. Moving on, Owen Sound will head to the AUD for a matchup against the Kitchener Rangers for a 7PM puck drop on Friday March 13.

Can't attend the game in person? stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl on Facebook, Instagram and X.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







