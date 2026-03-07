Barrie Colts to Wear Winning CHL Jersey Contest Design

Published on March 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts will take the ice in a special one-of-a-kind jersey on Saturday night as part of the CHL Jersey Contest presented by Real Canadian Superstore, featuring the winning design created by local contest winner Lila Clarkson.

Fans attending the Colts' Country Night game on March 7 at Sadlon Arena will see Clarkson's design worn by the team throughout the game. The unique jerseys will later be auctioned off, with 100 percent of proceeds supporting President's Choice Children's Charity, helping provide food for children and families across Canada.

The CHL Jersey Contest initiative has collectively raised more than $864,900 for the charity, which works to help feed over one million kids each year through school food programs.

Celebrating a Local Designer

Clarkson will be recognized during the first period of Saturday's game as the Barrie contest winner. The young designer will also receive a custom autographed version of the jersey featuring their name and number.

The evening will feature several activations throughout Sadlon Arena celebrating the partnership with Real Canadian Superstore, including a concourse kiosk where fans can participate in games and giveaways, as well as a special intermission Real Canadian Superstore Shopping Cart Challenge, where four fans will compete on the ice for a chance to win PC Optimum Points.

Fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to receive PC Optimum rewards coupons during the game.

Jerseys to Be Auctioned for Charity

Following the game, all game-worn Barrie Colts jerseys from the evening will be auctioned online, with every dollar raised going directly to President's Choice Children's Charity.

Fans interested in bidding on the jerseys will be able to participate online with details available through the team's website and social media channels once the auction opens.

Saturday's game provides fans with a unique opportunity to see the winning design on the ice while supporting a program that continues to make a meaningful impact in communities across the country.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.